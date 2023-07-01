Yankees prospects: Brando Mayea clubs first pro homer

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 10-6 at Syracuse Mets
LF Estevan Florial 0-3, 2 BB, GIDP, 3 SB
CF Brandon Lockridge 0-5, 2 K
C-1B Carlos Narvaez 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, K
DH Andrés Chaparro 1-3, 2 BB
1B Rodolfo Durán 1-4, GIDP
PH-C Ben Rortvedt 1-1, 2B, RBI — pinch-hit double sparked go-ahead four-run ninth
3B Jamie Westbrook 3-4, HR, BB, 2 RBI, 2 SB
RF Michael Hermosillo 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, K, SF
SS Jesús Bastidas 3-5, 3B, 2 RBI, fielding error
2B Max Burt 0-3, 2 BB, K
Clayton Beeter 5.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R (4 ER), 4 BB, 1 K, HR — second career start at Triple-A, 11 swings and misses
Michael Gomez 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Greg Weissert 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, HR (win)
Josh Maciejewski 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
BIG BEN— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) July 1, 2023
With one out in Top 9, Ben Rortvedt smokes a pinch-hit, go-ahead double. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/aUFkmRJgMC
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 6-7 at Bowie Baysox
SS Trey Sweeney 0-5, fielding error — quiet evening for 2021 first-rounder
LF Jasson Domínguez 0-3, BB, 2 K
DH T.J. Rumfield 0-4, 3 K
3B Tyler Hardman 0-2, 2 BB, RBI, K
CF Jeisson Rosario 1-4, 2 RBI, 3 K, outfield assist
C Mickey Gasper 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 K, passed ball
RF Aaron Palensky 0-4, K
1B Eric Wagaman 2-3, 2B, BB
2B Matt Pita 0-2, BB, RBI, GIDP, HBP
Matt Sauer 3 IP, 6 H, 5 R (5 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, HR, HBP, WP (loss)
Lisandro Santos 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K
Jesús Liranzo 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, HR — organization debut after signing from Indy ball
Tanner Myatt 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K, WP
MICK THE KID!!!— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 1, 2023
Mickey Gasper’s fourth homer of the season puts us on the board in the 5th pic.twitter.com/f6LsPNZdNJ
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 3-4 vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks — Keep an eye out for Carlos Rodón rehabbing with the ‘Gades today
CF Spencer Jones 1-4, BB, K, GIDP
2B Benjamin Cowles 0-5, 3 K
DH Agustin Ramirez 2-5, HR, RBI, K — first dinger in High-A
1B Rafael Flores 1-3, BB
RF Christopher Familia 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K — check out the two-bagger here
SS Alexander Vargas 0-3, BB, 2 K, CS
C Antonio Gomez 1-3, BB, 2 K, 2 passed balls
LF Anthony Garcia 2-4, K, SB
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-2, BB, K, HBP
Joel Valdez 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, HR, pickoff
Harrison Cohen 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K
Nick Paciorek 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, WP, pickoff (loss)
Luis Velasquez 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
Mason Vinyard 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, WP
Luis Santos 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Agustin Ramirez HOME RUN!!! Welcome to High A! pic.twitter.com/f0zytUnL75— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) June 30, 2023
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 4-3 vs. Daytona Tortugas
SS Jared Serna 1-5, K
2B Brenny Escanio 1-3, 2 BB, 2 K
C Jesus Rodriguez 2-5, 2 RBI, K, GIDP — lined come-from-behind, walk-off single with two outs in the ninth
CF Anthony Hall 0-3, K, GIDP, HBP, outfield assist
DH Omar Martinez 0-3, BB, K
LF Daury Arias 2-3, BB, K, SB
RF Tayler Aguilar 0-2, 2 BB, K
1B Jake Palmer 0-3, BB, RBI
3B Beau Brewer 1-4, RBI, K
Hayden Merda 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 5 K, pickoff error — 10 swings and misses
Manny Ramirez 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, WP, pitch timer violation
Alex Bustamente 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K (win) — quite a “win”
Possible fun fact: Manager Rachel Balkovec was ejected by first-base umpire Isabella Robb at the start of the ninth inning. As noted by Pinstriped Prospects’ John Brophy, this might be the first time in pro history that a female umpire threw out a female manager.
BALL GAME!— Tampa Tarpons (@TampaTarpons) July 1, 2023
Jesus Rodriguez walks it off!!!
FINAL: Tarpons 4, Tortugas 3.
W: Alex Bustamante (2-0)
L: Joseph Menefee (5-2)
J. Rodriguez: (2-for-5, 2RBI)
D. Arias: (2-for-3, R, BB)
H. Merda: (6.0IP, 5H, ER, 5K) pic.twitter.com/wtJnulBxXC
Florida Complex League Yankees: L, 5-9 at FCL Tigers
DH Keiner Delgado 0-4, BB
SS Roderick Arias 1-4, 2 K, fielding error
3B Hans Montero 0-4
2B Enmanuel Tejeda 1-1, 3B, 3 BB, RBI, 2 SB, CS — eventful afternoon!
2B Edward Sanchez 0-0
CF John Cruz 1-2, 2B, BB, RBI, K, SB
LF Dayro Perez 0-4, RBI, 2 K, SB
RF Joel Mendez 1-4, 3B, 3 K
C Edinson Duran 1-4, RBI, passed ball
1B Enger Castellano 0-4, K, SB
Cam Schlittler 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K — fourth pro start for 2022 draft pick
Zach Greene 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, throwing error
Pablo Mujica 1 IP, 7 H, 7 R (5 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HBP, WP (loss) — ack!
Miguel Pozo 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Dominican Summer League Yankees: L, 7-10 vs. DSL Twins
CF Brando Mayea 2-4, 2B, HR, BB, 3 RBI, K — first pro homer for the biggest prospect from the most recent international free agency (IFA) class!
3B Luis Suarez 1-5, RBI, fielding error
DH Jose Castro 0-3, 2 K, HBP
LF Luis Ogando 2-4, HR, RBI, K, 2 outfield assists
C Edison Vivas 0-4, 3 K, 2 passed balls — bit of a rough day
RF Andres Lacruz 1-3, HR, BB, RBI, K — first pro dinger for Lacruz, too
2B Luis Escudero 2-4, 2B, RBI, K, CS
1B Gabriel Bersing 1-3, BB, 2 K, SB
SS Jelson Coca 0-4, K
Jerson Alejandro 0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 0 K, HR, WP, balk (loss) — not his day!
Orvis Fernandez 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K
Yedrinson Aguilera 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 0 K, HR, HBP, WP
Kevin Aparicio 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K
Ernesto Disla 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 K
Domingo Feliz 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 K
Top 2023 IFA signee Brando Mayea has his first career homer! He is 17 pic.twitter.com/pKVQIDAwBO— Pinstripe Alley (@pinstripealley) June 30, 2023
Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 21-10 at DSL Braves — normal baseball score
C Edgleen Perez 1-3, 2B, 4 BB, 2 RBI — 15 walks on the day for the DSL Bombers, lol
CF Ramiro Altagracia 3-6, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, K — also 18 hits
RF David Beckles 2-6, BB, 2 RBI, K
LF Geyber Blanco 4-7, 2 2B, RBI, CS — elusive 7-AB day, only hitter not to walk
3B Adrian Gonzalez 2-4, 2B, 2 BB, 3 RBI, K, SF, fielding error
2B Abrahan Ramirez 2-3, 3 BB, RBI, K
SS Rafael Martinez 3-4, 2 BB, K, CS
DH Luis Puello 1-5, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, K, GIDP
1B Johan Ferreira 0-3, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K, HBP, SF, fielding error — only one without a hit
Joshawn Lampson 3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HBP, WP
Hansel Rosario 2 IP, 4 H, 7 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 1 K (win)
Christopher Medina 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
Keninson Diaz 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (save)
Loading comments...