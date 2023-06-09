Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/9/23

The homestand has not gone how the Yankees hoped it would, at least not yet. Dropping the first two games to a relatively weak White Sox team is the opposite of ideal, and it took Randy Vásquez and Gleyber Torres stepping up in the series finale to avoid a sweep. The Yanks will have to wash their hands of this performance quickly, however, as the other Sox are rolling into town now, freshly dethroned from the .500 and over club after a drubbing from the Guardians. This is also a highly-winnable series, but the Rivalry is always a back-and-forth affair even when it’s more one-sided in terms of expectations so who knows what will happen.

What we do know is that we’ve got some stuff prepared for your viewing pleasure beforehand. Jake starts us off with the Rivalry Roundup, where you can read about just how bad the Red Sox got demolished, and then Josh previews the upcoming clash in the Bronx. Sam takes us back to when El Duque threw his first complete game for the ‘98 team, Noah breaks down the latest fan polling, and Casey muses on who exactly this year’s Yankees are. Finally, I’ll be back to answer the mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, NESN, MLB.tv (out of market, only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. How worried are you about Luis Severino’s performance so far?

2. Does Randy Vásquez deserve an extended stay this year with the big league team?