Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/9/23

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Randy Vásquez earned his first major league win with his stellar 5.2-inning scoreless outing against the Chicago White Sox. Allowing only two hits and one walk while striking out three batters, the 24-year-old right-hander showed the kind of stuff he can bring in his second-ever outing on an MLB mound. His first start was competitive, but this one was excellent. Vásquez was brought up as the Yankees’ 27th man for the doubleheader after the second game of the series was postponed due to New York’s air quality.

The Yankees won’t need a fifth starter again for a bit and Vásquez was optioned back to Triple-A after the game due to the 27th man rules, but it was a terrific impression that will at least linger on the minds of both Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone.

New York Post | Ryan Glasspiegal: Not only did Vásquez have a fun night slicing through the White Sox lineup, but Michael Kay got a good kick out of one of the pitcher-batter matchups. It didn’t take much time after Jake Burger stepped into the batter’s box against Michael King for fans and announcers alike to notice the funny score bug that read “Burger King,” and Michael Kay had plenty of fun making puns about the situation relating to the ever popular fast food joint.

Yahoo Sports | Andy Martino: On a more serious note, the Yankees continue to deal with major injuries, with Aaron Judge going to the injured list and, most recently, Nestor Cortes joining him yesterday (reliever Matt Krook was recalled in his place), the starting rotation has taken a big blow, and that means it’s incredibly important for a pitcher like Luis Severino to take the reins and perform to the best of his ability. However, after a couple of solid starts that built up some confidence Severino has had a rough go of it in back-to-back starts against the Dodgers and White Sox. The team desperately needs some stability in the rotation, and if Sevy can’t provide it then it shifts the onus onto one of the youngsters.

New York Post | Miles Schachner: In news relating to a former Yankees shortstop, Didi Gregorius signed a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners. After being cut by the Philadelphia Phillies last season, there hasn't been an MLB team that was willing to take a flyer on the middle infielder. Instead, he erupted in the Mexican League with a .359/.431/.777 triple slash and 11 homers in 26 games for Unión Laguna. Now, he has a chance to redeem himself in the American League West and force his way into contention for the major leagues.