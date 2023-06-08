Yankees place Nestor Cortes on 15-day IL, recall Matt Krook

The Yankees have known since Sunday that lefty starter Nestor Cortes was going to need a stint on the injured list. The only question was the extent of the damage on his shoulder, and how they would manage their roster in the meantime.

Cortes received a cortisone injection on Tuesday, and after an MRI, the team officially diagnosed him with a strained left rotator cuff. Considering how dangerous shoulder injuries can be, it could’ve been a lot worse, but the lefty will still need to rest for two weeks before he can throw again. Although the 2022 All-Star has struggled in 2023, he did still bring a relative comfort to his rotation spot, which seems like a good bet to be filled in the interim by a couple different starters.

Assuming that the Yankees get this doubleheader in today amid serious air quality concerns (no guarantee), Randy Vásquez will serve as the Game 2 starter in Cortes’ place, though since he’s only being called up as the special doubleheader “27th man,” New York may well elect to try fellow Triple-A starter Jhony Brito when the rotation spot comes up again. Brito had fallen into a tailspin after a strong first couple starts in New York earlier in 2023 though, so it’s anyone’s guess. The Yankees do have offdays coming up on June 12th, 15th, and 19th; expect them to skip Cortes’ slot when they can.

As for Cortes’ 26-man roster spot, the Yankees will add lefty Matt Krook to the bullpen. He came up on May 27th but never actually got to make his MLB debut before being demoted when Tommy Kahnle rejoined the bullpen off the IL less than a week later. Because I wrote about Krook right when he was initially recalled, I will shamelessly crib from what was discussed then for background, as he’s only made one Triple-A appearance since then.