Yankees prospects: Smoky air bangs two more games

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Postponed due to air quality for second game in a row vs. Norfolk Tides
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 4-5 vs. Hartford Yard Goats
SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, RBI
LF Jasson Domínguez 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K
DH Austin Wells 1-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K
3B Tyler Hardman 1-4, BB, 2 K
1B T.J. Rumfield 0-4, BB, GIDP
2B Caleb Durbin 2-4, SB
RF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, 2 K, GIDP, fielding error
CF Jeisson Rosario 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 K — seventh homer despite a .641 OPS, terrific catch too
C Mickey Gasper 3-4, K, passed ball
Gray Fenter 5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 8 K, HR
Danny Watson 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Tanner Myatt 0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, HR, HBP (loss)
Justin Wilson 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
The strikes again— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 8, 2023
Austin Wells adds another with an RBI double to give us a 3-0 in the 5th! pic.twitter.com/l7smNf2Ei3
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Postponed due to air quality at Jersey Shore BlueClaws; will make up in doubleheader today
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 3-1 at Lakeland Flying Tigers
C Jared Serna 1-4, K, GIDP
CF Daury Arias 1-3, 2B, BB, K
C Agustin Ramirez 0-4, K
SS Brenny Escanio 0-3, BB, K, GIDP
LF Christopher Familia 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K — fourth homer (107.8 mph, 405 ft.) to give Tampa the runs they needed
3B Jesus Rodriguez 2-3, 2B, BB, K
1B Omar Martinez 2-4, K, GIDP
DH Tayler Aguilar 1-4, 2 K, GIDP — lots of GIDPs as a team, eh?
RF Felix Negueis 2-4, 2 K
Leonardo Pestana 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K — eight swings and misses
Kris Bow 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, HBP (win)
Matt Keating 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Adam Stone 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K (save)
FCL Yankees: Off
DSL Yankees: Off
DSL Bombers: Off
Loading comments...