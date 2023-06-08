Yankees prospects: Smoky air bangs two more games

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Postponed due to air quality for second game in a row vs. Norfolk Tides

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 4-5 vs. Hartford Yard Goats

SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, RBI

LF Jasson Domínguez 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K

DH Austin Wells 1-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K

3B Tyler Hardman 1-4, BB, 2 K

1B T.J. Rumfield 0-4, BB, GIDP

2B Caleb Durbin 2-4, SB

RF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, 2 K, GIDP, fielding error

CF Jeisson Rosario 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 K — seventh homer despite a .641 OPS, terrific catch too

C Mickey Gasper 3-4, K, passed ball

Gray Fenter 5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 8 K, HR

Danny Watson 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Tanner Myatt 0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, HR, HBP (loss)

Justin Wilson 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

The strikes again



Austin Wells adds another with an RBI double to give us a 3-0 in the 5th! pic.twitter.com/l7smNf2Ei3 — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 8, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Postponed due to air quality at Jersey Shore BlueClaws; will make up in doubleheader today

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 3-1 at Lakeland Flying Tigers

C Jared Serna 1-4, K, GIDP

CF Daury Arias 1-3, 2B, BB, K

C Agustin Ramirez 0-4, K

SS Brenny Escanio 0-3, BB, K, GIDP

LF Christopher Familia 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K — fourth homer (107.8 mph, 405 ft.) to give Tampa the runs they needed

3B Jesus Rodriguez 2-3, 2B, BB, K

1B Omar Martinez 2-4, K, GIDP

DH Tayler Aguilar 1-4, 2 K, GIDP — lots of GIDPs as a team, eh?

RF Felix Negueis 2-4, 2 K

Leonardo Pestana 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K — eight swings and misses

Kris Bow 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, HBP (win)

Matt Keating 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Adam Stone 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K (save)

FCL Yankees: Off

DSL Yankees: Off

DSL Bombers: Off