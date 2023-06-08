Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/8/23

It took longer than it should’ve given how dire New York City looked yesterday, but MLB finally made the right call and nixed it due to severe air quality concerns. The Yankees and White Sox have a doubleheader scheduled for today, but it will be interesting to see if the league decides that the air is safe enough to play both. There will definitely be determination to do so since the White Sox won’t revisit the Bronx again in 2023 and their trip to Queens coincides with the Yankees going to Anaheim.

Today on the site, Matt will bring forth the Rivalry Roundup and Marcus will discuss some Baby Bombers to watch in Rookie ball with the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League seasons now underway. The 1998 Yankees were off on June 8th, so from there, Jeff will look back on the wayward travels of the recently recalled once-and-current Yankee, Billy McKinney, and Andrés will discuss Clay Holmes’ slider developments.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox

Time: 4:05 p.m. EST (Game 1); 7:05 p.m. EST (Game 2)

TV: YES Network, NBCSCH

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will the Yankees and White Sox get both games in today? Just one? None?

2. Vegas has dominated the first two games of the Stanley Cup Finals; do the Panthers have any real hope in this series with Game 3 tonight?