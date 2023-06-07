Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/7/23

The big news of the day is that after missing a second-straight game with a toe injury, the Yankees announced after last night’s play that Aaron Judge was going to hit the injured list with a contusion/sprain of his big toe. Josh had the story here.

Judge suffered the injury after crashing into the right field wall in Dodger Stadium while making a catch in Saturday’s game.

The Athletic | Ken Rosenthal: Speaking of that injury/play, the Dodgers are going to address the area which caused Judge’s toe troubles. The Dodgers are going to add a strip of padding to the bottom of the wall, where Judge hit his feet and the Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. also got injured. A little too late for Judge and the Yankees, but least it’s being addressed in some fashion.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Anthony Volpe’s major league career so far has been very up and down, with some even suggesting the Yankees send him down to try and get back on track in the minor leagues. However, the Yankees themselves knew there might be some speed bumps, and they’re committed to Volpe for the long term. They’ve also been impressed by how he’s bounced back from adversity, including his big late home run in Sunday’s game against the Dodgers.

MyCentralJersey.com | Mike Ashmore: Another youngster who’s had an iffy start to 2023 is Oswaldo Cabrera. However, his journey just to get to the major leagues in the first place has been a dream come true for both him and his family.

NJ.com | Kevin Manahan: A little more than a week ago, a clip from a New York high school baseball state championship game went viral. In the clip, Hornell High School begins celebrating what they thinks is a state title victory. However, the final out came on a dropped third strike call, and the umpire ruled that the catcher had never made the tag to officially get the last out. With the players celebrating, two opposing runners raced around the bases to doom Hornell to a loss. One person who saw the clip was Yankees’ catcher Jose Trevino, who immediately felt bad for the catcher and the losing team. After the loss, he had the Yankees set up a conference call with Hornell and has invited them to be his guests at Yankee Stadium.