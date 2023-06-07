Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/7/23

On the day Aaron Judge hit the IL, the Yankee lineup looked the way it often does with its superstar; pretty feckless. The Yankees were no-hit into the seventh by the White Sox, and while they made it close at the end, they ended up dropping the series opener to a fourth-place Chicago team. It’s likely to be Randy Vásquez on the mound today trying to get the team back in the win column; there are currently no plans to postpone tonight despite air quality remaining iffy.

Ahead of today’s game, check out Andrew’s recap of last night’s AL action, as well as Peter’s entry in our 1998 Yankees diary, and John’s treatise on why the Yankees shouldn’t even have played last night. We’ll also get to see the latest edition of Esteban’s At-bat of the Week, Malachi’s analysis of stolen base trends across the year so far, as well as Andres’ look at Oswald Peraza’s scorching play at Triple-A.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, NBCSCH, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. How much do you believe in Josh Donaldson’s recent resurgence?

2. Who takes Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight?