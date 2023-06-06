VOTE: Who should the Yankees promote to their starting rotation?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Yankees are back home this week, and starting pitching (and Aaron Judge’s status) is understandably front of mind. With Nestor Cortes hitting the IL, Carlos Rodón still weeks away from returning, and even Gerrit Cole looking fallible of late, the rotation is in a state of flux, as it’s been for most of this season.

With that, our prompts this week are starting pitching-focused. It does appear that Randy Vásquez will make a spot start tomorrow in the place of Cortes, but who would you tab if given the choice? Vásquez flashed some impressive signs in his big league debut a couple weeks ago, but is still fairly green, with just 10 Triple-A starts to his name, and he struggled his last time out with Scranton, allowing four runs in 4.2 innings.

Also on the table for future spot starts Jhony Brito. The young right-hander looked like a potential solution at the season’s outset, excelling in spring training and over his first couple of major league starts. His repertoire proved a bit too thin in a larger sample, however, as opposing lineups seemed to have little trouble squaring up Brito on nights where his often impressive change up wasn’t sharp. On the year, Brito has a 5.58 ERA in 40.1 innings in the majors, along with a 3.60 ERA across two starts in the minors.

Then there’s Will Warren, a prospect with a lot of helium after a breakout 2022 and a strong start to 2023. The right-hander shot up prospect lists last year, showcasing a velo bump and an outstanding slider. His success continued this year, with Warren earning a promotion to Triple-A after running a 2.45 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 29.1 innings with Somerset. Could he be ready for the big time?

We’re also asking about the long, lost Frankie Montas. Labeled a trade bust after a miserable, injury-filled first season in New York, Montas recently began a throwing program, offering a glimmer of hope that the veteran could contribute this year after undergoing shoulder surgery in February. It will likely take a few months for Montas to ramp up, but there at least now seems to be a chance that he could help the Yankees yet. So, do you think he’ll pitch this year? Submit your votes below!