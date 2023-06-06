Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/6/23

The Yankees are back at home and welcoming both pairs of Sox this week, starting with the pale hose today. That’s secondary to most fans’ concerns at the moment, as we all await news on Aaron Judge’s status and whether he’ll need an IL stint or not. The captain took Sunday off and rested with the rest of the team on Monday, but a potential toe fracture after running into the wall in Dodger Stadium has us all wondering if the superstar’s blazing hot streak will be temporarily sidelined.

While we scroll endlessly for the news to drop, there’s also some content to check out before the game. Josh leads off with a recap of the AL action on Monday, including Alek Manoah’s meltdown against Houston, and later returns to talk about the ‘98 Yanks and their results on this day against a woeful Marlins squad. Matt previews the White Sox and the pitching matchups ahead for this series, Sam runs through the state of the pitching staff currently and how we got to here from such a promising start to the year, and Peter examines how Gerrit Cole has gotten back into a bit of a long ball issue again.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

AD

TV: YES Network, NBCSCH

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who would you bet on leading the offense if Judge has to be out for a few weeks?

2. Are the Stanley Cup Finals over after Vegas took a 2-0 lead, or do the Panthers have a comeback in them?