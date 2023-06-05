Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The West Coast was good to the Yankees in terms of results, featuring two series wins against the Mariners and Dodgers. Their two losses over those six games were differing varieties of frustrating — an extra-inning shutout loss and a blowout from the first inning, respectively — but the remainder of the games were strongly in their favor almost the whole way through. About the only worrisome performance was Luis Severino’s inability to record an out in his latest start, but given how he was dealing beforehand we’ll need another outing to compare and see if he just didn’t have it that day.

In terms of the roster, however, there was less to be excited about. The team got a trio of players in Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, and Tommy Kahnle back from the IL, but just as soon as they arrived Nestor Cortes is heading onto the IL himself. Cortes has had some weird struggles this year later in games, so perhaps he can get himself right with some time off, but an even more worrisome injury hangs with Aaron Judge potentially needing to be sidelined due to his toe banging against the LA wall on Saturday while making a major robbery on defense. The team is monitoring and will have X-rays done, but this offense has been listless without Judge in his previous IL stint and no-one is looking to go back to that stage.

So, where does that leave the Yankees? They’re still right in the thick of it, two games behind Baltimore for second in the division and six behind the Rays for first. They’re also potentially hampered in the rotation again and waiting on pins and needles hoping for a clean bill of health from their captain. Will the rotation survive the latest shuffling? Will the offense be able to support Judge with the latest arrivals if he has to be put on the IL? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of June 8th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.