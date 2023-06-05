Podument Park Ep. 12: DFA the Dodgers’ Bullpen Fence

For the first time, perhaps ever (only slightly exaggerating), a West Coast trip for the Yankees was not miserable. Sure, they’ve had winning trips near the Pacific before, but between the pitch clock letting games that started late end at a reasonable-ish time, and taking two out of three at Chavez Ravine against the Dodgers, it was a mostly great week!

Still, it wasn’t all LA sunshine for the Yankees this week as they also dealt with some Seattle rain in the form of injuries. The absolute revolving door of injuries continued in a very hectic way this week. As discussed on this week’s podcast episode, the Yankees welcomed back Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, Tommy Kahnle, and Jose Trevino off of the injured list, but in true soul for a soul fashion, put Harrison Bader, Greg Allen, and Ryan Weber on the shelf, with Nestor Cortes most likely joining them to further deplete the rotation.

Aaron Judge also decided to wage war against a fence, and while he did his damage, we wait await the results of his testing to see if the fence ultimately gets the last laugh. And as always, we do our weekly check-in of Baseball Reference’s WAR leaderboard before handing out their Yankee and Manfred of the Week (spoiler: that fence will not be pleased with the latest addition to its trophy shelf).

