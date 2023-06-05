Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/5/23

I wish that I could give this past weekend at Dodger Stadium a 10/10. It’s so close! I’d even be convinced to give it a 10 despite Luis Severino’s Friday night blow-up leading to a loss. It is very difficult to beat the Dodgers two out of three, let alone at Chavez Ravine. But with the one-two Sunday punch of Nestor Cortes hitting the IL and Aaron Judge’s toe injury leading to an MRI today, I can only give it a 9. It’ll fall to an 8 if the injury leads to an IL stint and I will be filing a lawsuit* against that stupid ancient bullpen fence.

*Note to my lawyer: I will not be doing this; instead, I will just send angry tweets.

Today on the site, Jake will check in on Yankees rivals’ Sunday action around MLB, Matt will look back on the strangest Yankees moments in May, and John will remember the start of one of the more lopsided matchups in MLB history: the eventual 114-win ‘98 Yankees and the eventual 108-loss ‘98 Marlins. Later on, Kunj and I will have a new episode of Podument Park, and Madison will put out the latest mailbag prompt.

Today’s Matchup:

Offday

Questions/Prompts:

1. On a scale of 1-10, how concerned are you about Aaron Judge’s toe injury?

2. Since the Heat surprisingly stole Game 2 of the NBA Finals on the road in Denver, do you think they might actually win this series?