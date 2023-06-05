Yankees prospects: Drew Thorpe outstanding in one-hit effort

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 7-8 at Lehigh Valley IronPigs
RF Estevan Florial 2-5, 2B, K, GIDP — 1.043 OPS in Triple-A
DH Oswald Peraza 0-3, BB, K, HBP
CF Elijah Dunham 2-5, K
3B Andrés Chaparro 1-5, RBI, K
LF Franchy Cordero 2-3, 3B (!), BB, 2 RBI — 1.010 OPS in Triple-A
C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, 2B, RBI
1B Billy McKinney 0-4, K
2B Jamie Westbrook 1-3, HR, RBI, CS, HBP — throw on final play of the game went awry, allowing IronPigs to walk off
SS Jesús Bastidas 1-3, HR, BB, RBI, 2 K
Tanner Tully 4.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 5 K, HR — 14 swings and misses
Aaron McGarity 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Colten Brewer 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K, HBP
Greg Weissert 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Deivi García 1.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, HR, pitch timer violation — defense didn’t help him, but rough relief anyway
Bastidas Blast— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 4, 2023
Jesús Bastidas sends a solo shot 434 ft. for his seventh homer of the season!#EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/VaWTwucbkr
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 5-4 (10) vs. Portland Sea Dogs
SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, HR, RBI, throwing error — fourth homer of 2023
LF Jasson Domínguez 1-4, BB, RBI
DH Austin Wells 3-5, RBI — game-tying hit in seventh, nice afternoon!
3B Tyler Hardman 0-4, RBI, SF, K, GIDP
PR Max Burt 0-0
1B T.J. Rumfield 2-4, BB, RBI — walk-off hit in the 10th
2B Caleb Durbin 1-4
CF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, 3 K
RF Aaron Palensky 1-3, 2B, BB
C Mickey Gasper 1-4, 2 errors (throwing error, catcher’s interference)
Richard Fitts 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 6 K
Justin Wilson 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K
Zac Houston 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Tanner Myatt 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (win)
T.J. RUMFIELD WITH THE WALK-OFF IN THE 10TH pic.twitter.com/7UqOA0YW0k— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 4, 2023
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 9-0 vs. Aberdeen IronBirds
CF Spencer Jones 3-4, 2B, BB — also picked off first, and caught stealing third
SS Alexander Vargas 0-3, BB, RBI, K, SF
DH Josh Breaux 2-5, 2B
C Antonio Gomez 3-4, HR, 2B, BB, RBI
RF Anthony Garcia 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, K — big days from Anthony/Antonio G. Crew
LF Kyle Battle 0-1
1B Spencer Henson 1-3, 2B, BB, RBI, K
2B Benjamin Cowles 0-4, 2 K
LF-RF Grant Richardson 1-4, 2B, 2 K
2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-3, BB
Drew Thorpe 8 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K (win) — audibly wowed! helluva start from last year’s second-round pick; only hit came on a single in the second
Carlos Gomez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
A SPECIAL Start by @drewthorpe2 today— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) June 4, 2023
His Final Line
8.0 IP 1 H 0 R 2 BB 7 SO
And the W
Absolute dominance. pic.twitter.com/jsOa8ZUuQ5
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 6-2 vs. Bradenton Marauders
SS Jared Serna 0-4, 2 K
CF Daury Arias 0-4, K
C Agustin Ramirez 0-4, K, passed ball
DH Anthony Hall 1-4, CS
2B Brenny Escanio 0-3, 2 K, fielding error
RF Nelson Medina 2-3, 2B
3B Jesus Rodriguez 1-3, RBI
1B Omar Martinez 0-3, 2 K, fielding error
LF Tayler Aguilar 1-3, HR, RBI, K — team-best 107.9-mph exit velo on 373-foot dinger
Baron Stuart 3.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K, HR (loss)
Ocean Gabonia 1.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR, WP
Alex Bustamente 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
Adam Stone 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, balk
Shane Gray 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
