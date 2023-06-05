Yankees prospects: Drew Thorpe outstanding in one-hit effort

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 7-8 at Lehigh Valley IronPigs

RF Estevan Florial 2-5, 2B, K, GIDP — 1.043 OPS in Triple-A

DH Oswald Peraza 0-3, BB, K, HBP

CF Elijah Dunham 2-5, K

3B Andrés Chaparro 1-5, RBI, K

LF Franchy Cordero 2-3, 3B (!), BB, 2 RBI — 1.010 OPS in Triple-A

C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, 2B, RBI

1B Billy McKinney 0-4, K

2B Jamie Westbrook 1-3, HR, RBI, CS, HBP — throw on final play of the game went awry, allowing IronPigs to walk off

SS Jesús Bastidas 1-3, HR, BB, RBI, 2 K

Tanner Tully 4.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 5 K, HR — 14 swings and misses

Aaron McGarity 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Colten Brewer 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K, HBP

Greg Weissert 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Deivi García 1.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, HR, pitch timer violation — defense didn’t help him, but rough relief anyway

Bastidas Blast



Jesús Bastidas sends a solo shot 434 ft. for his seventh homer of the season!#EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/VaWTwucbkr — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 4, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 5-4 (10) vs. Portland Sea Dogs

SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, HR, RBI, throwing error — fourth homer of 2023

LF Jasson Domínguez 1-4, BB, RBI

DH Austin Wells 3-5, RBI — game-tying hit in seventh, nice afternoon!

3B Tyler Hardman 0-4, RBI, SF, K, GIDP

PR Max Burt 0-0

1B T.J. Rumfield 2-4, BB, RBI — walk-off hit in the 10th

2B Caleb Durbin 1-4

CF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, 3 K

RF Aaron Palensky 1-3, 2B, BB

C Mickey Gasper 1-4, 2 errors (throwing error, catcher’s interference)

Richard Fitts 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 6 K

Justin Wilson 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K

Zac Houston 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Tanner Myatt 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (win)

T.J. RUMFIELD WITH THE WALK-OFF IN THE 10TH pic.twitter.com/7UqOA0YW0k — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 4, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 9-0 vs. Aberdeen IronBirds

CF Spencer Jones 3-4, 2B, BB — also picked off first, and caught stealing third

SS Alexander Vargas 0-3, BB, RBI, K, SF

DH Josh Breaux 2-5, 2B

C Antonio Gomez 3-4, HR, 2B, BB, RBI

RF Anthony Garcia 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, K — big days from Anthony/Antonio G. Crew

LF Kyle Battle 0-1

1B Spencer Henson 1-3, 2B, BB, RBI, K

2B Benjamin Cowles 0-4, 2 K

LF-RF Grant Richardson 1-4, 2B, 2 K

2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-3, BB

Drew Thorpe 8 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K (win) — audibly wowed! helluva start from last year’s second-round pick; only hit came on a single in the second

Carlos Gomez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

A SPECIAL Start by @drewthorpe2 today



His Final Line

8.0 IP 1 H 0 R 2 BB 7 SO



And the W



Absolute dominance. pic.twitter.com/jsOa8ZUuQ5 — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) June 4, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 6-2 vs. Bradenton Marauders

SS Jared Serna 0-4, 2 K

CF Daury Arias 0-4, K

C Agustin Ramirez 0-4, K, passed ball

DH Anthony Hall 1-4, CS

2B Brenny Escanio 0-3, 2 K, fielding error

RF Nelson Medina 2-3, 2B

3B Jesus Rodriguez 1-3, RBI

1B Omar Martinez 0-3, 2 K, fielding error

LF Tayler Aguilar 1-3, HR, RBI, K — team-best 107.9-mph exit velo on 373-foot dinger

Baron Stuart 3.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K, HR (loss)

Ocean Gabonia 1.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR, WP

Alex Bustamente 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Adam Stone 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, balk

Shane Gray 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K