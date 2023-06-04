New York Yankees @ Los Angeles Dodgers: Domingo Germán vs. Bobby Miller

After winning a series in Seattle and splitting the first two in LA, the Yankees will look to wrap up their west coast road trip tonight win a win. Yesterday saw the Yankees win 6-3 over the Dodgers and a win tonight would see them take both series before returning home on Tuesday.

For tonight’s game, the Yankees will send Domingo Germán to the mound. Germán made his return from his “sticky stuff” suspension on Monday, where he was so-so in a Yankees’ win. He allowed four runs in 6.1 innings in his first outing back after 10 on the sidelines. He had been in very nice form prior to the suspension, though. The Yanks have to be hoping for some kind of rotation stability again though, as Nestor Cortes is likely headed to the shelf.

Besides him, Giancarlo Stanton is back in the lineup for his second game off the IL. Aaron Judge is not in the lineup after his wild catch in Saturday night’s game, as he has a sore foot after doing that. As expected, Josh Donaldson will also take a seat since Aaron Boone had indicated that like Stanton, he would only start two games in this series.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Bobby Miller. The rookie will be making his third career MLB start, after a couple very nice performances in his first two. For more on Miller, check out Estevão’s write-up of him from this morning.

We hope you’ll join us in the game thread for tonight’s action!

How to watch

Location: Dodger Stadium — Los Angeles, CA

First pitch: 7:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: ESPN

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY), WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (LAA)

Online stream: MLB.tv, Watch ESPN

