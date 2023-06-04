Yankees prospects: Chase Hampton throws a career gem

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 6-8 at Lehigh Valley IronPigs
LF Elijah Dunham 0-5, 1 K
SS Oswald Peraza 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
DH Ben Rortvedt 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
1B Andres Chaparro 1-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
RF Franchy Cordero 0-4, 3 K
C Carlos Narvaez 2-4, 1 R, 1 K
CF Billy McKinney 2-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R
3B Jamie Westbrook 2-4
2B Jesus Bastidas 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB
Will Warren 1.2 IP, 4 R, 4 H, 4 BB, 3 K (loss) — Triple-A has not been kind to him
Michael Feliz 0.2 IP, 1 BB
James Norwood 1.1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
D.J. Snelten 0.2 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 1 K
Matt Bowman 2.2 IP, 0 R, 4 K
Matt Krook 1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K
Grand McSlam!— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 4, 2023
Billy McKinney gets SWB within one run in the sixth inning with a 375 ft. grand slam to right! It's his ninth homer of the season. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/Jr99wtP3XX
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 3-4 vs. Portland Sea Dogs
SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 1 K
CF Jasson Dominguez 2-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 CS
C Austin Wells 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
3B Tyler Hardman 1-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K, fielding error — back-to-back jacks with Wells
2B Caleb Durbin 1-3
DH Anthony Seigler 1-3, 1 BB, 2 K,1 CS
LF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 CS
1B Eric Wagaman 0-4, 1 K
RF Aaron Palensky 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 SB
Yoendrys Gomez 2.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K
Blas Castano 3.1 IP, 4 R, 4 H, 2 BB, 1 HR (loss)
Lisandro Santos 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 K
Edgar Barclay 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K
BACK-2-BACK JACKS— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 3, 2023
Tyler Hardman has homered in 3️⃣ straight games, as he follow’s Wells act with his team leading 11th long ball of the year! pic.twitter.com/Q01LGwRaAa
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 3-2 vs. Aberdeen IronBirds
CF Spencer Jones 1-4, 1 K,1 SB
SS Ben Cowles 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K
C Josh Breaux 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
1B Rafael Flores 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
DH Anthony Garcia 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
RF Grant Richardson 0-3, 1 BB
LF Aldenis Sanchez 0-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K
2B Eduardo Torrealba 2-3, 1 BB, 1 K
3B Marcos Cabrera 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 K
Chase Hampton 7 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 10 K, throwing error — easily a new career-high in innings
Indigo Diaz 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K (win)
Jack Neely 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K (save)
There must be something in those Hudson Valley Cider Donuts— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 3, 2023
Shortstop Benjamin Cowles lays out to make a terrific grab for the @HVRenegades: pic.twitter.com/LqhcEpmzcH
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 5-6 vs. Bradenton Marauders
SS Jared Serna 3-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 K, 2 SB
CF Daury Arias 0-4, 1 BB
RF Anthony Hall 2-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
C Omar Martinez 2-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB,1 SB
3B Jesus Rodriguez 1-5
DH Christopher Familia 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB
LF Tayler Aguilar 0-4, 1 K
2B Brett Barrera 1-4, fielding error
1B Beau Brewer 1-4, 1 R
Justin Lange 4 IP, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 H, 4 BB, 4 K, 1 HR, fielding error
Yorlin Calderon 3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 K
Matt Keating 1 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 K (loss, blown save)
Cole Ayers 1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 3 K
