Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/4/23

The Yankees and Dodgers have lived up to their marquee matchup so far, trading blows in the first two games. Yesterday was the Yankees’ opportunity to even the score, taking the game on the backs of Gerrit Cole shoving and Aaron Judge displaying all of his incredible skill. Also, Jake Bauers decided to have a career day! It was a fun time, and we’ll see what’s in store for them in the series finale today.

Before that, however, we’ve got some stuff for you to check out. Andrew has the recap of what went down around the AL last night, and Estevão looks into Sunday night’s rookie starter Bobby Miller. Kevin takes us through a thorough beatdown that the 1998 team pulled on Tampa Bay, Esteban examines what holds Kyle Higashioka back from living up to his expected metrics, and John gives us the latest social media spotlight.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

AD

TV: ESPN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. Where do you expect the Yankees to be record/standings-wise by the end of June?

2. What would you prioritize adding to the team as we get closer to trade season?