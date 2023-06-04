Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Judge’s robbery

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! The Yankees have been on the west coast this week, which may explain why most of this week’s roundup is filled with prospects, guys on the IL, and former Yankees; even so, we got to see the Captain engage in some playful banter with a former division rival. Let’s get started!

Judge and Teoscar engage in playful ribbing

If the Seattle district attorney decided to prosecute Aaron Judge for robbery, well, they would have a pretty open and shut case. Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernández drilled a deep fly ball into right field, a sure-fire home run. But Judge, that mammoth of a man, went up there and used every inch of his 6-foot-7 frame to pull that ball back in from beyond the wall.

To quote Indiana Jones, “That belongs in a museum!”

This is a work of art. pic.twitter.com/zJszYsFfrh — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 30, 2023

Of course, not everybody was happy with Judge’s heroics. After the game, Teoscar Hernández took to Twitter to ask one simple question.

Judge, who doesn’t use his social media a ton, came back with a fantastic response.

Brother I’ve seen you hit plenty of HRs over my head over the years! I can have just 1! https://t.co/mYkiw9Rm5X — Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) May 30, 2023

Considering 13 of Hernández’s 142 career home runs have come against the Yankees — nine percent! — Judge has a point. To Hernández’s credit, he understood it.

Fair got it but don’t do it again — Teoscar Hernandez (@TeoscarH) May 30, 2023

Randy Vásquez celebrates his debut

Last week, one of the Yankees’ top pitching prospects, Randy Vásquez, made his Major League debut against the San Diego Padres. Although he walked a bit more than he probably would’ve liked, Vásquez nonetheless more than acquitted himself against a star-studded (albeit underperforming) lineup and showed that he could be a potential difference-maker later in the year. While he was immediately sent down the next day, he had every reason to celebrate.

Happy Birthday to Gil, Bader

We had quite a few birthdays this week! Yankees prospect Luis Gil took to Instagram to celebrate his birthday, while the Yankees Twitter account highlighted the birthday of the pride of Horace Mann, injured center fielder Harrison Bader.

Checking in on Masahiro Tanaka

Former Yankee starter Masahiro Tanaka posted some stills from a recent game earlier this week. It’s always nice to see our old friend doing well. We miss you, Tanaka!