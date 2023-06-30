Yankees-Cardinals rained out on Friday night, doubleheader planned for Saturday

Friday night was supposed to see the Yankees and Cardinals open up an interleague series in St. Louis, but unfortunately the weather had other plans. A little more than an hour before the game was scheduled to begin, rain began to come in and the tarp went on the field. It never came off.

After more than an hour of delays, the Cardinals finally made it official and Friday night was postponed. Instead, the teams will now face off in a planned day-night doubleheader on Saturday.

#Yankees and Cardinals are PPD. Day-night doubleheader tomorrow. 1:15 / 6:15 p.m. CT. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) July 1, 2023

One of the two games will be played at 2:15 pm ET, which was when Saturday’s game was scheduled for anyway. The other will be added in at 7:15 pm ET.

Luis Severino was originally supposed to go for the Yankees in the opener, with Gerrit Cole going on Saturday. However with no off day currently scheduled for next week, it will remains to be seen if they stick with the original plans tomorrow and figure out a spot starter next week, or figure something out for one of the games tomorrow and push Cole to Sunday.

All of that might end up being moot anyway, as the St. Louis forecast for tomorrow doesn’t look much better.

Anyway, enjoy what’s left of your Friday night and we’ll see you tomorrow afternoon.