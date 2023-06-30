New York Yankees @ St. Louis Cardinals: Luis Severino vs. Matthew Liberatore

After an eventful series in Oakland, the Yankees are now a little bit further to the east but still on the road. Starting tonight, they’re in St. Louis for an interleague set against the Cardinals.

St. Louis has been one of the biggest disappointments in the majors this season, coming into this series in last place in the NL Central after winning the division last year. That being said, the Yankees haven’t been all that much to write home about either, so we’ll see what happens.

In tonight’s opener, the Yankees are set to give the ball to Luis Severino. After struggling for much of June, Severino put in a solid effort in his most recent start. Against the Rangers last weekend, he threw six scoreless innings as the offense eked out a 1-0 win.

Behind him is an offense that will not feature Anthony Rizzo and Jose Trevino, but otherwise features regulars from whatever the hell the current roster makeup is. DJ LeMahieu is sliding over to first for tonight, while Kyle Higashioka will return behind the plate after being part of the perfection on Wednesday night.

As for the Cardinals, they’ll give the start to Matthew Liberatore. The former top-100 prospect hasn’t gotten off to the best starts in the majors so far, with an ERA near 6 in 62 career innings.

How to watch

Location: Busch Stadium — St. Louis, MO

First pitch: 8:15 pm ET

TV broadcast: Amazon Prime Video (NYY)/Bally Sports Midwest (STL)/MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY)/KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (STL)

Online stream: MLB.tv

The Yankees are visiting for the weekend! #STLCards pic.twitter.com/T3Tus8y730 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 30, 2023

Update

The tarp is being rolled out on the field here in St. Louis.



Hourly forecast: https://t.co/0uVyyTN8Gw — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) June 30, 2023

There will probably be a delay to start the game.