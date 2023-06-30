Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/30/23

The Yankees got a much-needed boost when they rolled into Oakland — well, after getting punched in the face in the form of a 2-1 loss first. Back-to-back days of double-digit offense surrounding a perfect game has the team riding high into St. Louis, where another struggling team awaits. The Cardinals aren’t as bad as the A’s are, but given the expectations of the two franchises they certainly have been more disappointing. Given the state of the Yankees themselves, there’s no better time to capitalize on an opponent that can’t get out of their own way.

Before the latest series gets underway there’s gotta be a preview, and Peter has this one ready for you. Andrew has the Rivalry Roundup, Sam gets into the latest update on the ‘98 team, Alex examines the Royals as a potential trade partner, and lastly Andrés and Casey round out our recap of the other divisions in baseball with the AL Central and AL West, respectively.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

TV: Amazon Prime Video, Bally Sports Midwest

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Questions/Prompts:

1. Given everything that’s happened this month, what’s your opinion on the Yankees’ June?

2. Similarly, expectations for the upcoming month?