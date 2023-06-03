Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/3/23

The West Coast trip rolls on, though the mood has soured a bit compared to how things started out. The Yankees got a day off after a tough loss in Seattle, and opened their series in LA with a bad loss to the Dodgers. No matter, they have the man they want on the mound when a losing streak is starting to develop, Gerrit Cole. He’ll be opposed by the less-heralded rookie Michael Grove.

This morning, check out Madison’s recap of Friday night’s AL Action, and Matt’s entry in the 1998 Yankees diary. Later, we’ll see Noah analyze Clarke Schmidt’s solid recent stretch, Peter discuss the Yankees’ leading foray into the Direct-to-Consumer area, and Malachi look at Nestor Cortes’ third-time-through-the-order struggles through the prism of his Sequence of the Week series.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers

Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. What’s Gerrit Cole’s line tonight as he goes up against the vaunted Dodgers?

2. Have you enjoyed MLB’s more balanced schedule so far? Do you enjoy getting more matchups like Yankees-Dodgers?