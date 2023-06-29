The Yankees enter this rubber match having outscored the Oakland A’s 12-2 in the first two games, but still needing the W to secure a series victory against the worst team in baseball. The margin is all thanks to the outstanding efforts of Wednesday’s blowout victory, highlighted by the perfect game from Domingo Germán, baseball’s first since King Félix did it in 2012. That gem understandably grabbed the headlines, but the offense also put up double digits for the first time in a month.

For this series finale, the Yankees will send out right-hander Clarke Schmidt to take the mound, with a tough act to follow, after Germán cemented his name in the history books in the prior outing. However, Schmidt in his own right is coming off a very solid five and a third scoreless against the top offense in the sport, the Texas Rangers. He has a very nice 2.19 ERA, 3.70 FIP, and .648 OPS against since a bad game at the hands of the Rays on May 14th.

Coming off their finest performance since Aaron Judge hit the shelf, the Yankees lineup will face the rookie left-hander, Hogan Harris. The 26-year-old southpaw will make only his third start of the season, though manager Mark Kotsay has used Harris as the “bulk guy” in relief of openers on four other occasions in 2023. His best effort was a seven-inning, one-run outing against the Rays on June 13th, though the Blue Jays touched him up for four runs on five hits and four walks in 4.2 innings last time out.

Following an encouraging performance, Aaron Boone will trot out virtually the same lineup except for Jose Trevino returning behind the dish, to replace Kyle Higashioka, which will bump Anthony Volpe a spot up in the lineup. With the rookie shortstop hitting eighth this time around, Trevino will bat ninth.

How to watch

Location: Oakland Coliseum — Oakland, CA

First pitch: 3:37 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES – NYY / NBCSCA - OAK

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv

