Domingo Germán pitches 24th perfecto in history

Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has thrown the 24th perfect game in MLB history.

There are precious few opportunities at perfection in sport. It’s an intriguing paradox in an industry characterized by perfectionists seeking always to reach that higher level, but almost never afforded the chance to experience the sublime. But tonight, on one of the unlikeliest of nights, we all got to share in a moment of immaculate immortality.

Improbable does not begin to describe the chances of a Domingo Germán perfect game entering tonight’s contest. The 30-year-old right-hander had given up 17 runs on 15 hits in his previous two starts—including one that ranked among the worst in franchise history—and has never really been known for his ability to keep the base paths clear. Throw on top his 10-game suspension for sticky fingers and the fact he had to fight for a rotation spot out of spring training and the odds of the feat were slim to say the least.

Nine innings later and Germán joins the ranks of one of the most elite clubs in baseball alongside Don Larsen, David Wells, and David Cone as the four to do so in pinstripes.

Stay tuned for a fuller write-up.