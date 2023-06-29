Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/29/23

Good morning everyone. You’d be excused for being a little bleary-eyed today, after a late, remarkable night in Oakland. I’m not sure a single person expected Domingo Germán, days after getting booed off the mound in Yankee Stadium, to go into the Oakland Coliseum and retire 27 consecutive batters. The vibes around this team have obviously been, shall we say, a little off a times, as it’s suffered injuries and watched its offense flounder. For one night, everything came together to yield perfection.

Today, we’ve got a matinee, so it’ll be a quick turnaround after last night’s perfect game. On the site this morning, I’ll get you caught up on what you missed yesterday with the Rivalry Roundup, and Esteban will look at the Cardinals as potential trade partners. And later on, we’ll roll through our month in review series, as Jeff looks at the month that was in the NL East, Peter covers the NL Central, and Sam goes through the NL West.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics

Time: 3:37 p.m. EST

TV: YES, NBCSCA, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA

Questions/Prompts:

1. Where does Domingo Germán’s perfect game rank among the most shocking single performances you’ve seen from a Yankee?

2. If the Yankees beat the A’s today, they’ll have played half their games at a 90-win pace. Given the injuries they’ve faced, would you view that as disappointing, solid, or somewhere in between?