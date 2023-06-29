Yankees prospects: No perfect games, just Estevan Florial and Everson Pereira moonshots

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 7-4 at Syracuse Mets
CF Estevan Florial 2-4, HR, RBI, BB, K, CS — that makes it 20 on the year
SS Oswald Peraza 0-5, 2 K
C Ben Rortvedt 1-3, 2 BB
3B Andrés Chaparro 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K
LF Elijah Dunham 0-5, 4 K
DH Carlos Narvaez 1-4
2B Jamie Westbrook 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB
1B Rodolfo Durán 0-3, BB, K, fielding error
RF Michael Hermosillo 1-3, HR, RBI, BB, K
Spencer Tully 5.1 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HR (loss)
D.J. Snelten 0.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K (blown save)
Deivi García 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K
Time for take off ✈️— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 28, 2023
Estevan Florial leads off the game with a 391 ft. homer, 110 mph off the bat for his league-leading 20th homer of the season. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/pTpSsqWVmk
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 3-2 at Bowie Baysox
SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, 2B, 2 K
CF Jasson Dominguez 0-4, BB, K
C Austin Wells 1-3, BB, K, SB
LF Everson Pereira 2-3, HR, RBI, BB — an absolute moonshot
3B Tyler Hardman 2-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, BB, K
1B T.J. Rumfield 0-4, BB, 2 K
RF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, 1 BB, 4 K
DH Eric Wagaman 1-3, BB, K, SB
2B Delvin Perez 0-4, 3 K
Yoendrys Gómez 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K — interesting prospect continues to ramp up
Edgar Barclay 2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (win)
Danny Watson 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (hold)
Zac Houston 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (hold)
Alex Mauricio 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)
OFF THE BATTERS EYE #Yankees No. 4 prospect Everson Pereira launches his ninth homer of the year pic.twitter.com/eWxYeQP8XW— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 28, 2023
Everson Pereira just homered off this spot on the batter’s eye, so that seems good pic.twitter.com/MuiFlUfGtz— Andrew Mearns (@MearnsPSA) June 28, 2023
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 5-2 vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks
CF Spencer Jones 0-5, K
2B Benjamin Cowles 0-5, 2 K
1B Rafael Flores 2-3, BB
DH Anthony Garcia 2-4, K
SS Alexander Vargas 2-4, 2B, RBI
C Antonio Gomez 1-4, RBI
RF Grant Richardson 1-4
LF Aldenis Sanchez 1-4, K
3B Marcos Cabrera 1-4, 2 K
Tyrone Yulie 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 6 K, 2 HR (loss)
Mason Vinyard 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K
Indigo Diaz 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HR
Luis Velasquez 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
A few of Tyrone Yulie's strikeouts from this evening! pic.twitter.com/7LnXu5VRyB— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) June 29, 2023
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 16-7 vs. Daytona Tortugas
SS Jared Serna 0-5, K
2B Brenny Escanio 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB, K, SF
3B Jesus Rodriguez 2-5
CF Anthony Hall 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, BB, 2 K
C Omar Martinez 0-3, BB, 3 K
DH Daury Arias 1-3, 2 BB, K
RF Tayler Aguilar 0-4, BB, 2 K
LF Jake Palmer 1-3, RBI, 2 BB, K
1B Ronny Rojas 0-4, BB, 3 K
Leonardo Pestana 2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 3 HR
Kris Bow 2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 HR (loss)
Shane Gray 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 1 K, 1 HR
Geoffrey Gilbert 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
Cole Ayers 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K
Florida Complex League Yankees: Off
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off
Dominican Summer League Bombers: Off
