 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Yankees prospects: No perfect games, just Estevan Florial and Everson Pereira moonshots

Recapping the Yankees’ minor league affiliates’ results from June 28th.

By Jake Devin
/ new

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 7-4 at Syracuse Mets

CF Estevan Florial 2-4, HR, RBI, BB, K, CS — that makes it 20 on the year
SS Oswald Peraza 0-5, 2 K
C Ben Rortvedt 1-3, 2 BB
3B Andrés Chaparro 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K
LF Elijah Dunham 0-5, 4 K
DH Carlos Narvaez 1-4
2B Jamie Westbrook 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB
1B Rodolfo Durán 0-3, BB, K, fielding error
RF Michael Hermosillo 1-3, HR, RBI, BB, K

Spencer Tully 5.1 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HR (loss)
D.J. Snelten 0.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K (blown save)
Deivi García 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 3-2 at Bowie Baysox

SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, 2B, 2 K
CF Jasson Dominguez 0-4, BB, K
C Austin Wells 1-3, BB, K, SB
LF Everson Pereira 2-3, HR, RBI, BB — an absolute moonshot
3B Tyler Hardman 2-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, BB, K
1B T.J. Rumfield 0-4, BB, 2 K
RF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, 1 BB, 4 K
DH Eric Wagaman 1-3, BB, K, SB
2B Delvin Perez 0-4, 3 K

Yoendrys Gómez 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K — interesting prospect continues to ramp up
Edgar Barclay 2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (win)
Danny Watson 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (hold)
Zac Houston 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (hold)
Alex Mauricio 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 5-2 vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

CF Spencer Jones 0-5, K
2B Benjamin Cowles 0-5, 2 K
1B Rafael Flores 2-3, BB
DH Anthony Garcia 2-4, K
SS Alexander Vargas 2-4, 2B, RBI
C Antonio Gomez 1-4, RBI
RF Grant Richardson 1-4
LF Aldenis Sanchez 1-4, K
3B Marcos Cabrera 1-4, 2 K

Tyrone Yulie 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 6 K, 2 HR (loss)
Mason Vinyard 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K
Indigo Diaz 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HR
Luis Velasquez 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 16-7 vs. Daytona Tortugas

SS Jared Serna 0-5, K
2B Brenny Escanio 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB, K, SF
3B Jesus Rodriguez 2-5
CF Anthony Hall 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, BB, 2 K
C Omar Martinez 0-3, BB, 3 K
DH Daury Arias 1-3, 2 BB, K
RF Tayler Aguilar 0-4, BB, 2 K
LF Jake Palmer 1-3, RBI, 2 BB, K
1B Ronny Rojas 0-4, BB, 3 K

Leonardo Pestana 2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 3 HR
Kris Bow 2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 HR (loss)
Shane Gray 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 1 K, 1 HR
Geoffrey Gilbert 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
Cole Ayers 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K

Florida Complex League Yankees: Off

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Off

More From Pinstripe Alley

Loading comments...