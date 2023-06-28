Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/28/23

If I talk about how utterly lifeless and pathetic the Yankees’ offense looked last night against one of the worst pitching staffs I’ve ever seen, I’m going to have an aneurysm. So I’m going to exercise self-care, schedule this, and go to bed. Because god, that sucked and it’s hard to be optimistic about the core of this lineup. They’re dreadful.

Today on the site, Peter will run through the Rivalry Roundup and also tackle our 1998 Yankees check-in. Also make sure to check out Malachi previewing the underachieving White Sox as a potential trade partner, Marcus suggesting some draft-eligible pitchers who the Yankees might consider, Esteban’s At-Bat of the Week feature, and Andrés breaking down what’s gone wrong for Wandy Peralta in June.

As you may have already noticed yesterday, we ran the Baby Bomber Recap early since there were no night games last night among the Yankees’ affiliates and the FCL Yankees caught headlines for what they did to our old pal Alek Manoah. The full-season affiliates begin Wednesday-through-Monday sets tonight.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics

Time: 9:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES, NBCSCA

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many more homers would Josh Donaldson need to hit this week for you to not dread his at-bats?

2. Did you watch any of the College World Series? If so, who was the best player you saw?