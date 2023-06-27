Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Another top O’s prospect arrives

The Yankees had the day off, their last of a stretch of Monday’s with no baseball. Most of the league was on the sidelines with them, but a few notable teams were playing ball to start the work week off — and in particular, the O’s were active. Seeing as they’re direct competition for the Wild Card and the AL East, let’s start with what they did last night:

Baltimore Orioles (48-29) 10, Cincinnati Reds (41-38) 3

Cincinnati has been one of the hottest teams in baseball this month, storming ahead to the NL Central lead. They got a hot start in this game as well, scoring right away off of Cole Irvin on a Spencer Steer single. From there, however, Baltimore ripped through them.

The Orioles started their feast in the second, scoring a pair on an Austin Hays single to center. Then they tacked on two more in the third when rookie Jordan Westburg grounded into what should have been a double play ball, but the relay went wide. The O’s started to pull away in the fifth with three more runs aided by a wild pitch from Eduardo Salazar, and then put it to bed in the seventh with another three runs via a Hays double and an Adley Rutschman single.

As for the aforementioned Westburg, the team’s No. 3 prospect worked a walk in his first MLB plate appearance and later picked up his first hit, singling in the fifth. He ended his day 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, adding yet another young up-and-comer to their roster.

Detroit Tigers (34-43) 7, Texas Rangers (47-31) 2

The last couple of days have just been unlucky for the AL West leaders. After getting a victory stolen out of their hands by New York, the Rangers went home and got blitzed by the lowly Tigers, one of the teams sputtering in the AL Central stew. Andrew Heaney coughed up six runs in 5.2 innings of work, with the majority of the damage coming in the third inning when Andy Ibanez launched a three-run bomb.

Meanwhile, the Tigers had to maneuver their way out of a strenuous position when Matthew Boyd had to exit in the first inning after overthrowing a ball and then grabbing at his hand. The bullpen was up to the task, though: Will Vest, Mason Englert, Tyler Alexander, Jason Foley, and Tyler Holton combined to toss 8.1 innings of one-run ball. The only mistake came from Englert in the fourth when he offered up a meatball for Adolis Garcia, but otherwise the mighty Rangers offense was corralled for another night.

Other Games:

Atlanta Braves (51-27) 4, Minnesota Twins (40-40) 1: Spencer Strider and Sonny Gray had a fine pitching duel going for the first six innings of this game, but Atlanta’s offense won out in the seventh. Marcell Ozuna broke a 1-1 tie with a leadoff homer, and Ronald Acuña Jr. tacked on two more with a blast of his own to keep the Braves rolling and the Twins stuck at .500.

Seattle Mariners (38-39) 8, Washington Nationals (30-48) 4: Speaking of stuck at .500, the M’s were looking to get back there and had an offensive field day on the Nationals’ pitching. An 8-3 lead entering the ninth sounds about as secure as you could get, but a rally ensued and controversy arose — Lane Thomas doubled home a run, and after a walk the Nats brought the tying run to the plate with two outs. Jeimer Candelario was called out on strikes on a ball that might have been in the opposite batting box, putting a sour end to a compelling comeback.