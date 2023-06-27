Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/27/23

The Yankees played an entire series of extremely close games against one of the better teams in all of baseball, and wound up winning that series thanks to their pitching staff shutting down an elite offense. Their own offense was nothing to write home about, however, giving no margin for error in their wins and proving unable to grab the extra-inning loss that otherwise could’ve been a sweep. A far easier opponent approaches in Oakland, but there’s no guarantee that they’ll be a catalyst for the Yanks’ offensive woes.

While we’re waiting for this series to get started tonight, there’s plenty to go through beforehand. I’ll start off with the Rivalry Roundup, and Marcus has the weekly prospect update featuring midseason check-ins for the four main levels in the organization. Then Matt will preview Oakland and the pitching matchups we’ll see, Jake takes us back to a sloppy Subway Series from 1998, and John goes over what the priorities should be for this team and the deadline. Finally, Alex ponders how Ian Hamilton will fit back into a strong Yankees bullpen and Andrés examines Billy McKinney’s emergence a bit further.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics

Time: 9:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES, Bally NBCSCA

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which gives out first, the bad offense or the great pitching?

2. How legit are the Angels this year, will they finally get back in the playoffs?