Yankees prospects: Rookie ball team destroys Alek Manoah

Editor’s note: Since all of the full-season levels are off tonight and there was notable news in the low minors, we’re running the Wednesday morning edition of the Baby Bomber Recap early.

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Off; each of Triple-A, Double-A, High-A, and Low-A will play their six-game series this week from Wednesday through Monday rather than Tuesday through Sunday.

Double-A Somerset Patriots: Off (series begins tomorrow)

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Off (series begins tomorrow)

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Off (series begins tomorrow)

Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 13-5 vs. FCL Blue Jays — faced Alek Manoah in his first minor league start since the Blue Jays demoted him to try to fix him

2B Keiner Delgado 3-4, HR, BB, 3 RBI, fielding error — two-run homer off Manoah

SS Roderick Arias 1-4, HR, BB, 3 RBI, K, throwing error — three-run homer off Manoah

CF Willy Montero 1-5, RBI, K

DH Hans Montero 1-4, BB, RBI, K — 1.222 OPS in 17 games

3B Enmanuel Tejeda 1-5, 2B, K

RF John Cruz 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, K

LF Joel Mendez 2-5, 2 RBI, K

C Edinson Duran 2-4, BB, K

1B Enger Castellano 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K, fielding error

Luis Serna 1.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HBP — a shaky season debut, at best

Zach Greene 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR — gave up grand slam

Henry Lalane 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (win) — nice season debut for 19-year-old

Carlos Lagrange 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 4 K

Nolberto Henriquez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Steven Fulgencio 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

oh my god, look at what the Yankees' Rookie ball team did to Alek Manoah pic.twitter.com/H8MxzDA9Im — Pinstripe Alley (@pinstripealley) June 27, 2023

As former Yankees pitcher Brandon McCarthy noted on Twitter, Manoah may have been working on some specific things during this retooling phase while he’s all the way down in the Florida Coast League. Still, the sheer damage of those numbers on the erstwhile Blue Jays ace sure is something, and the reports on the ground weren’t promising.

Also, just for some more background, here’s some praise of the quality of prospects that the Yankees are currently using in Rookie ball, from Jarrett Seidler of Baseball Prospectus. They’re a pretty darn good bunch.

yeah not that there's any silver lining here but the lineup Manoah was facing was stacked for pre-draft FCL: beyond Delgado, Enmanuel Tejeda is verging on t101 consideration and Roderick Arias was a big $ J2 who hits the ball hard, plus some other guys who are interesting https://t.co/SnfY3DY5uW — Jarrett Seidler (@jaseidler) June 27, 2023

Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 12-5 at DSL Colorado

DH Brando Mayea 0-5, BB, RBI, K, GIDP — someone had to wear the collar

SS Luis Suarez 1-3, RBI, K, SF, HBP, SB, CS

CF Jose Castro 2-5, 2B, 2 K

2B Santiago Gomez 1-4, BB, RBI, K — 1.068 OPS in 13 games

1B Luis Ogando 1-2, 2B, 2 BB, RBI, SF, 2 CS — picked off twice, whoops

LF Jhon Imbert 2-4, 2B, BB, 2 K, SB

RF Andres Lacruz 3-4, 4 RBI, BB, K, SB — an afternoon of driving in runs

C Gabriel Bersing 1-3, 2 BB, K

3B Anthony Pena 3-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, K — him, too!

Sabier Marte 2.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, WP

Pedro Rodriguez 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K (win) — very nice relief!

Domingo Feliz 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 1 K, WP

Kevin Aparicio 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Ernesto Disla 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)

Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 1-10 (7) vs. DSL Tigers 1

RF Gabriel Lara 1-3, RBI — .995 OPS in 13 games

CF Ramiro Altagracia 1-3, K

DH Edgleen Perez 0-3, K

C Johan Contreras 0-3, K

3B Ovandy Frias 1-2, BB, SB, throwing error

LF David Beckles 1-3

2B Abrahan Ramirez 0-3, K

SS Rafael Martinez 0-3, K, fielding error

1B Adrian Gonzalez 1-2, BB, CS — him playing first base is just going to always be eyebrow-raising, huh

Michael Peres 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, HR (loss)

Sunayro Martina 2.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 4 K, 2 HBP — iffy control

Rafelin Nivar 2.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R (4 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, 3 WP, 2 HBP — no walks but iffy control elsewhere

Luis Urbano 1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, WP