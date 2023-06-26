Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

After a fairly miserable weekend against the various sox, it was fair to assume that a week featuring a matchup with one of the best teams in baseball would be tough to get through. And though the offense continues to sputter, the Yankees did manage to take both of their series with the Mariners and Rangers, holding onto their razor-thin lead in the Wild Card standings. That’s all well and good ... but we know there’s a lot more going on than a mildly successful week would imply.

The Yankees are strongly committed to some struggling players, but breaking points are starting to arise. After affirming that Josh Donaldson would get a strong amount of starting time, Aaron Boone has benched him in the last three games. And while Anthony Volpe has the backing of the top level executives, his play on the field has been trending towards demotion-worthy for a number of weeks. What are the solutions to this team-wide offensive lull that don’t revolve around just waiting for Aaron Judge to return? Is it solvable in a single deadline season? If you’ve got questions like this, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of June 29th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.