Podument Park Ep. 15: An Unexpected Series Win

When there’s no real explanation for something, the best way to explain what happened is with a simple “somehow.” If it’s good enough for a billion-dollar franchise to explain their villain coming back from the dead, then it’s good enough for me. Somehow, the Yankees managed to win four games and two series this week. They weren’t the most exciting wins, but wins are wins and right now that’s all that matters.

We talked about how the Yankees desperately need to find ways to win games without Aaron Judge and the offense just needs to look somewhat competent, offering some praise at least for doing just that with a 4-2 showing against Seattle and Texas. They “did something” and found ways to win without their captain. If they can put together a more sustainable approach and keep stealing wins, they should be able to stay afloat in the race until Aaron Judge returns.

Unfortunately, as also discussed on the podcast, the latest on No. 99 shows that there’s still no real timetable and he’ll presumably be out longer than anyone initially thought or expected, now that there’s confirmation of a a torn ligament in his toe. Fortunately, we did also have some good injury updates for Ian Hamilton who should rejoin the team in Oakland and Carlos Rodón, whose Yankees debut actually appears to be on the horizon. As always, we end by checking in on Baseball Reference’s WAR leaderboard, before handing out our weekly Yankee and Manfreds of the Week. Hooray for the inexplicable Billy McKinney!

