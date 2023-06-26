Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/26/23

NJ.com | Bob Klapisch: Josh Donaldson has been the subject of conversation in Yankee-land lately, and that continued on Sunday. For the third-straight game, Donaldson was out of the starting lineup, not appearing in the Yankees’ 5-3 win over the Rangers. Prior to the game, manager Aaron Boone was late to his daily press conference before Sunday’s game in part because of a long conversation he was having with Donaldson. Both manager and player said afterwards that they were on the same page, but it certainly was an interesting day on that front.

SNY | Garrett Stepien: Carlos Rodón made his second rehab appearance for the Somerset Patriots on Sunday as he gets closer to finally making his Yankees’ debut. By all accounts, he looked good, throwing four scoreless innings that took just 48 pitches. After the game, Rodón said that he felt “pretty close to normal.” Look for him to make at least one more start before he’s deemed MLB-game ready.

New York Post | Mark W. Sanchez: There was a bit of a hubbub around Aaron Judge and his injury on said when Judge himself said on Saturday that he had “torn a ligament” in his big toe. On Sunday, the Yankees said that despite the change in vocabulary, nothing about his actual status has changed — for better or worse. A sprain is a tear, and nothing has actually gotten worse since the initial diagnosis. Despite that, his return date is still unknown.

Lastly in some good injury news, reliever Ian Hamilton returned to the Yankees’ clubhouse on Sunday, and as YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits detailed on the broadcast yesterday, the anticipation is that the slambio specialist will be activated ahead of the start of the series against the Athletics on Tuesday.