Yankees prospects: Trey Sweeney excels while Carlos Rodón rehabs

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 0-2 vs. Buffalo Bisons

RF Estevan Florial 0-4, K — now in 3-for-27 slump; so much for the hot streak

C Ben Rortvedt 0-4, 2 K

3B Andrés Chaparro 0-3, BB, 2 K

1B Carlos Narvaez 1-2, 2 BB — 25-game on-base streak

LF Elijah Dunham 1-3, BB, K

2B Jesús Bastidas 1-3, BB, K — one of just three hits for Scranton

DH Josh Breaux 0-3, BB, 2 GIDP

CF Brandon Lockridge 0-2, BB, K

SS Max Burt 0-3, K — Oswald Peraza still out of the lineup with injury

Randy Vásquez 6.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, HR, HBP (loss) — allowed one hit through five before shaky sixth

Matt Krook 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Michael Feliz 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Carlos Narvaez makes an over the shoulder catch after working a 10-pitch walk to extend his on-base streak to 25 games the inning prior. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/lY5o35mVts — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 25, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 7-8 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats

SS Trey Sweeney 3-5, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, K , SB— homer shy of cycle, catching fire again

LF Jasson Domínguez 1-4, BB, 2 K, SB

DH Austin Wells 1-5, RBI, K

CF Everson Pereira 0-2, BB, 2 K — still getting back in regular rhythm after injury kept him out for almost a month

PH-RF Aaron Palensky 0-2, K

1B T.J. Rumfield 0-4, BB, K, 2 SB

C Anthony Seigler 1-3, BB, RBI, K

RF-CF Jeisson Rosario 2-4, CS, outfield assist

2B Matt Pita 1-4, RBI

3B Delvin Pérez 0-3, BB, 2 K, SB, 2 errors (throwing, fielding)

Carlos Rodón 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, pitch timer violation — 48 pitches; rehab briefly interrupted by rain, but very nice on the whole

Blane Abeyta 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 1 K — not much relief

Justin Wilson 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, HBP

Lisandro Santos 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K

Zac Houston 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K (loss) — blew lead in eighth on two-run double

Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

This Carlos Rodon guy is pretty good ‍♂️



4️⃣ IP | 0️⃣ R | 1️⃣ H | 4️⃣ K pic.twitter.com/eA4J1y1YTI — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 25, 2023

Trey Sweeney is a machine



The #Yankees No. 5 prospect ropes a go-ahead two-run triple to give us a 7-5 lead pic.twitter.com/8BQ2lmly4p — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 25, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 1-2 at Brooklyn Cyclones

CF Spencer Jones 0-4

2B Benjamin Cowles 1-4, RBI, 2 K — one of just three Renegades hits; sensing a theme outside of Double-A?

C Rafael Flores 0-3, BB

RF Anthony Garcia 0-4, 2 K

SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 2B

1B Spencer Henson 0-3, K

DH Grant Richardson 0-2, BB, 2 K, SB

LF Aldenis Sanchez 1-3, 2B, SB

3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3

Drew Thorpe 7.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 7 K — 2022 second-rounder has just been dazzling, only one run allowed in June

Bailey Dees 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, WP, pitch timer violation (loss) — wild one allowed walk-off run to score in nith

Drew Thorpe DOMINATING per usual. He's through 4 innings with 6 strikeouts! #Yankees #RepBX pic.twitter.com/15UbGxwuXI — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) June 25, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 1-9 vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

2B Jared Serna 0-4, K

3B Jesus Rodriguez 0-3, fielding error

3B Ronny Rojas 0-0

DH Agustin Ramirez 0-3

RF Christopher Familia 1-3, K — still a 1.402 OPS in 21 games

SS Brenny Escanio 0-3, K, GIDP, 2 errors (fielding, throwing)

CF Daury Arias 0-3, K

C Omar Martinez 1-3, 2B, K — one of just two Tarpons hits

LF Tayler Aguilar 0-3

1B Beau Brewer 0-3, RBI

Baron Stuart 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 7 K, WP (loss) — 13 swings and misses

Ocean Gabonia 0.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R (6 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 2 HR — polluted waters yesterday

Cole Ayers 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Manny Ramirez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, HBP

Matt Keating 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

At least there’s KING RIPPLE, baby!!!

Florida Complex League Yankees: Off

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Off