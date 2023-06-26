 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees prospects: Trey Sweeney excels while Carlos Rodón rehabs

Recapping the Yankees’ minor league affiliates’ results from June 25th.

By Andrew Mearns
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 0-2 vs. Buffalo Bisons

RF Estevan Florial 0-4, K — now in 3-for-27 slump; so much for the hot streak
C Ben Rortvedt 0-4, 2 K
3B Andrés Chaparro 0-3, BB, 2 K
1B Carlos Narvaez 1-2, 2 BB — 25-game on-base streak
LF Elijah Dunham 1-3, BB, K
2B Jesús Bastidas 1-3, BB, K — one of just three hits for Scranton
DH Josh Breaux 0-3, BB, 2 GIDP
CF Brandon Lockridge 0-2, BB, K
SS Max Burt 0-3, K — Oswald Peraza still out of the lineup with injury

Randy Vásquez 6.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, HR, HBP (loss) — allowed one hit through five before shaky sixth
Matt Krook 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Michael Feliz 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 7-8 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats

SS Trey Sweeney 3-5, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, K , SB— homer shy of cycle, catching fire again
LF Jasson Domínguez 1-4, BB, 2 K, SB
DH Austin Wells 1-5, RBI, K
CF Everson Pereira 0-2, BB, 2 K — still getting back in regular rhythm after injury kept him out for almost a month
PH-RF Aaron Palensky 0-2, K
1B T.J. Rumfield 0-4, BB, K, 2 SB
C Anthony Seigler 1-3, BB, RBI, K
RF-CF Jeisson Rosario 2-4, CS, outfield assist
2B Matt Pita 1-4, RBI
3B Delvin Pérez 0-3, BB, 2 K, SB, 2 errors (throwing, fielding)

Carlos Rodón 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, pitch timer violation — 48 pitches; rehab briefly interrupted by rain, but very nice on the whole
Blane Abeyta 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 1 K — not much relief
Justin Wilson 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, HBP
Lisandro Santos 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K
Zac Houston 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K (loss) — blew lead in eighth on two-run double
Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 1-2 at Brooklyn Cyclones

CF Spencer Jones 0-4
2B Benjamin Cowles 1-4, RBI, 2 K — one of just three Renegades hits; sensing a theme outside of Double-A?
C Rafael Flores 0-3, BB
RF Anthony Garcia 0-4, 2 K
SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 2B
1B Spencer Henson 0-3, K
DH Grant Richardson 0-2, BB, 2 K, SB
LF Aldenis Sanchez 1-3, 2B, SB
3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3

Drew Thorpe 7.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 7 K — 2022 second-rounder has just been dazzling, only one run allowed in June
Bailey Dees 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, WP, pitch timer violation (loss) — wild one allowed walk-off run to score in nith

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 1-9 vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

2B Jared Serna 0-4, K
3B Jesus Rodriguez 0-3, fielding error
3B Ronny Rojas 0-0
DH Agustin Ramirez 0-3
RF Christopher Familia 1-3, K — still a 1.402 OPS in 21 games
SS Brenny Escanio 0-3, K, GIDP, 2 errors (fielding, throwing)
CF Daury Arias 0-3, K
C Omar Martinez 1-3, 2B, K — one of just two Tarpons hits
LF Tayler Aguilar 0-3
1B Beau Brewer 0-3, RBI

Baron Stuart 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 7 K, WP (loss) — 13 swings and misses
Ocean Gabonia 0.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R (6 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 2 HR — polluted waters yesterday
Cole Ayers 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Manny Ramirez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, HBP
Matt Keating 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

At least there’s KING RIPPLE, baby!!!

Florida Complex League Yankees: Off

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Off

