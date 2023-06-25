New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers: Gerrit Cole vs. Nathan Eovaldi

While it wasn’t the prettiest game from an offensive perspective, the Yankees picked up a much-needed win yesterday. Thanks to a good pitching performance from Luis Severino and a Billy McKinney home run, the Yankees beat the Rangers 1-0 on Saturday, allowing them a chance at a series win in the finale this afternoon.

As they go for it, the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole to the mound. Cole is coming off an outing where he allowed one run on four hits in 7.1 innings in a finger-wagging win over the Mariners. In general, June has been a pretty good month for him, as he’s given up just five runs in 25.1 innings in this starts this month.

As for the rest of the lineup, it’s a pretty strong one, whatever that means with the current healthy roster situation. Notably, Josh Donaldson is out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive game, but don’t assume that he’ll be cut anytime soon.

For Texas, Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound. After a bad start to the season, Eovaldi has been really good since the end of April, a stretch which started against the Yankees. In Arlington earlier this year, he threw a complete-game shutout against the Yankees, allowing just three hits. He’s tended to have the Yankees’ offense’s number in recent years, so we’ll see if they can figure anything out against him today.

We hope you’ll join us in the game thread for this afternoon’s action!

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

AD

First pitch: 1:35 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES (NYY)/ Bally Sports Southwest (TEX)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY)/105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 (TEX)

Online stream: MLB.tv

