Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/25/23

This homestand has had catatonic vibes at times, and yet here we are, on Sunday as the Yankees have a chance to close out a second straight series win, this time with their ace on the mound. The situation around Aaron Judge is still distressingly cloudy, and all the team can seemingly do at this point is try to survive and score just enough runs to pull out wins thanks to some great pitching. But if they continue to pitch as they’ve done the last few days, they have a shot at staying afloat until the cavalry arrives.

We do have a great matchup today, with Gerrit Cole facing off with Nathan Eovaldi, in the midst of a strong comeback season with the Rangers. That will go off early afternoon, so ahead of the game, be sure to read up on last night’s AL action with Andrew’s Rivalry Roundup, and Kevin’s entry in the 1998 Yankees diary, featuring a stellar Boomer performance. Also, Jeff urges us to resist comparing Anthony Volpe to Reds sensation Elly de la Cruz, and John culls the highlights across Yankees social media, including some Yankee legends who are across the pond right now.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES, Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Is Luis Severino back?

2. Have you been following MLB’s London Series?