Yankees Social Media Spotlight: The Captain, A-Rod, and more icons in London

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! As has been the case the last few weeks, with the season in full swing, the majority of this week’s roundup is filled with the activities of former players and guys on the injured list; although they’re not actively playing, it’s still cool to see what everyone’s been up to. Let’s get started!

Enter Father’s Day

Last week we celebrated Father’s Day, and while fewer players took to social media for the occasion than they did for Mother’s Day, the one post we did get in Yankees Universe was adorable. Former Yankees reliever Mariano Rivera took the opportunity to highlight his family on his Instagram account.

London Calling

Remember how, back in 2019, the Yankees and Red Sox played the first-ever Major League games in London, in the inaugural London Series? Well, the initial plan was that the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs would become the first National League teams to play there, in what was likely intended to be the beginning of an annual event.

As anyone who can do first grade math could tell you, 2019+1=2020, and not surprisingly, that second series never happened. Until now, that is — at long last, after a four-year absence, Major League Baseball has returned to London. While the Yankees are not involved this time around, multiple former Yankees are nonetheless part of the festivities: Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez are there as FOX analysts (with Jeter making his analyst debut in London), while Nick Swisher is there for a Home Run Derby X event.

Also spotted in London were former Yankees pitchers CC Sabathia and Dellin Betances.

Nasty Nestor is getting restless

Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes has been on the shelf since June 8th with a left rotator cuff strain. Because he just began his throwing program this week and is roughly a week from throwing off a mound, Nasty Nestor will probably not be seen for at least a couple more weeks. Judging from his Instagram, I’m pretty sure that Cortes is getting a bit restless and wants to get back out there, don’t you think.