Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/24/23

The good news: the Yankees are, for the most part, pitching pretty well. The bad news: they can’t hit enough to make it count. They continued their slow slide down without Aaron Judge, dropping the series opener to Texas in dispiriting fashion, wasting a very nice start from Clarke Schmidt. It’ll be up to Luis Severino to turn his season around and get the Yankees back in the win column this afternoon.

Ahead of today’s matinee, catch up on last night’s action with Peter’s Rivalry Roundup, and check out Matt’s entry in the 1998 Yankees diary, which featured a 1996 World Series rematch. Also, Andrés will analyze DJ LeMahieu’s awful month of June, while Matt looks at Yankees that made notable runs at the College World Series, with Florida and LSU set to clash in this year’s college championship.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers

Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES, Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you believe in Clarke Schmidt’s turnaround?

2. Who wins the NL Central this year?