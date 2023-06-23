Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/23/23

Well, it’s a good thing that the Yankees secured the series win before Thursday night, because their finale with Seattle was a big ol’ dud. Domingo Germán was dreadful, the offense was lifeless until the last chance, and the only entertaining thing that happened was Isiah Kiner-Falefa impersonating Shohei Ohtani on the mound and at the plate for an inning. The trade offer is in your mailbox, Los Angeles — don’t think just go with your gut.

On a more serious note, a new foe is in town with the Rangers arriving, and Estevão has a series preview for you on them. Sam takes us back to ‘98 and the second game of a ‘96 World Series rematch against Atlanta, Casey responds to Hal Steinbrenner’s recent interview, Malachi breaks down Gerrit Cole’s at-bat against José Caballero, and Noah delivers the latest fan poll results. Sandwiching all of this, I’ll have the rivalry roundup and the mailbag ready for you.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: YES Network, Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Have Domingo Germán’s recent stinkers nullified his early success?

2. Will Estevan Florial get a legitimate (if at all!) shot this year?