Yankees prospects: Somerset wins 14-inning game on a balk

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L 1-2 (10) vs. Buffalo Bisons
LF Estevan Florial 1-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K — at this point, give him a shot over Cabrera
3B Andrés Chaparro 0-4
C Ben Rortvedt 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K, throwing error
DH Carlos Narvaez 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
CF Elijah Dunham 0-4, 3 K
1B Rodolfo Durán 1-4, 2 K
2B Jamie Westbrook 0-4, 1 K
SS Jesús Bastidas 1-4, 2 K, 1 SB, fielding error
RF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, 1 K, 1 CS
Tanner Tully 6 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 2 BB, 3 K
Matt Krook 1.2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (hold)
Michael Gomez 2.1 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 H, 3 BB, 2 K (blown save, loss)
Unbelievable: It's the FLO SHOW!— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 23, 2023
Estevan Florial launches his 19th homer of the season 403 ft. the opposite way, setting a career high for homers in a season.
We're not even halfway through the season, and Flo's making a statement.#EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/FYaFtIQZ5s
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 4-3 (14) vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats
SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB — game-tying two-run blast
LF Jasson Domínguez 0-5, 1 BB, 1 K
DH Austin Wells 2-5, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 K
3B Tyler Hardman 0-6, 2 K
RF Aaron Palensky 0-5, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K — scored on a walk-off balk
C Anthony Seigler 0-3, 3 BB, catcher interference
1B Eric Wagaman 0-5, 1 BB, 1 K, throwing error
CF Jeisson Rosario 0-5, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 CS
2B Delvin Perez 1-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 4 K
Richard Fitts 6 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 7 K
Zac Houston 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K
Lisandro Santos 1.2 IP, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 K
Tanner Myatt 2.1 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 H, 3 K
Justin Wilson 3 IP, 0 R, 5 K (win)
Yankees No. 5 prospect Trey Sweeney hit a game-tying two-run home run in the 11th inning and was at the plate for the walk-off balk in the 14th. pic.twitter.com/k00FfJYoPC— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 23, 2023
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 1-5 at Brooklyn Cyclones
CF Spencer Jones 0-4, 2 K, 1 SB
SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, 2 K, throwing error
1B Rafael Flores 1-4, 1 2B, 1 K
DH Anthony Garcia 0-4, 2 K
C Antonio Gomez 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
2B Benjamin Cowles 1-4, 1 2B
LF Grant Richardson 0-4, 2 K
RF Aldenis Sanchez 1-3, 2 K
3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-2, 1 BB
Joel Valdez 3 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 5 BB, 7 K
Luis Velasquez 1.2 IP, 4 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HR (loss) — rough time since getting promoted
Bailey Dees 2.1 IP, 0 R, 4 K
Clay Aguilar 1 IP, 0 R, 3 K
Antonio Gomez didn't know he went yard.— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 22, 2023
Turns out, the @Yankees prospect BROKE Brooklyn's scoreboard with this solo homer for the @HVRenegades: pic.twitter.com/hWUsgmpEfb
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 0-2 (7) and L, 6-7 (7) vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
Game 1:
2B Jared Serna 0-2, 1 BB, 1 CS
CF Anthony Hall 0-3, 1 K
C Agustin Ramirez 0-3, 1 K
DH Daury Arias 0-2, 1 BB
SS Brenny Escanio 2-3, 1 K — congrats on preventing the no-hitter
3B Jesus Rodriguez 0-3, 1 K
1B Omar Martinez 0-2, 1 K
RF Tayler Aguilar 0-2
LF Jake Palmer 0-2
Leonardo Pestana 3.2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K (loss)
Kris Bow 3.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 BB, 3 K
Game 2:
2B Jared Serna 1-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R
CF Anthony Hall 3-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 K
SS Brenny Escanio 3-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, fielding error — 5-for-7 overall on the day, not bad
DH Agustin Ramirez 0-4, 1 K
LF Christopher Familia 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 K
C Omar Martinez 0-4, 2 K
PR-C Jesus Rodriguez 0-0
RF Tayler Aguilar 0-4, 2 K
1B Ronny Rojas 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
3B Beau Brewer 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB
Brock Selvidge 6 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 10 K, 1 HR
Manny Ramirez 1 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 H, 3 BB, 1 K (blown save)
Cole Ayers 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Matt Keating 1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 K (loss)
Florida Complex League Yankees: L, 3-4 vs. FCL Tigers
2B Keiner Delgado 1-3, 1 2B, 2 BB
SS Roderick Arias 1-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 SB, throwing error
RF Willy Montero 2-4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 K
DH Hans Montero 0-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
3B Enmanuel Tejeda 2-5, 2 RBI, 2 K, 1 CS
CF John Cruz 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K
LF Dayro Perez 1-4, 1 K
1B Kelvin Espino 0-4, 2 K
C Edinson Duran 2-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 SB
Ryan Harvey 2.2 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 7 K, 1 HR
Jordarlin Mendoza 4 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K
Miguel Pozo 2.1 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HR
Dominican Summer League Yankees: L, 3-4 at DSL Rangers Red
CF Brando Mayea 2-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB
C Josue Gonzalez 1-2, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R, 3 BB, 1 K, 2 SB
DH Jose Castro 1-5, 3 K
3B Santiago Gomez 1-2, 1 2B, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
SS Ovandy Frias 1-5, 4 K
1B Luis Ogando 2-4, 1 K
RF Jhon Imbert 1-4, 3 K
LF Andres Lacruz 0-4, 2 K
2B Luis Escudero 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K
Christian Zazueta 4 IP, 4 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 HR (loss)
Sabier Marte 3.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K
Kevin Aparicio 0.1 IP, 0 R, 1 K
Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 11-12 at DSL Rangers Blue
SS Juan Matheus 1-5, 2 RBI, 2 K, 1 SB
2B Gabriel Terrero 1-3, 1 2B, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 SB
CF Gabriel Lara 1-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R
C Johan Contreras 0-3, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
1B David Beckles 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K
LF Abraham Ramirez 0-3, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SB
DH Geyber Blanco 1-4, 2 R, 1 K
RF Luis Puello 2-5, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, fielding error
3B Adrian Gonzalez 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Omar Gonzalez 1.1 IP, 6 R, 3 H, 4 BB, 4 K
Mariano Salomon 3 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 3 K
Luis Urbano 2.1 IP, 4 R, 4 H, 2 K (hold, loss)
Yordanny Sosa 2.1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K (blown save)
