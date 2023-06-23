Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/23/23

NY Daily News | Gary Phillips: After talking about it on and off for a while, Giancarlo Stanton finally made his return to the outfield last night. Even though they felt okay with him playing out there, don’t expect to see it too often (particularly since he’s not exactly the solid defender he once was in his Marlins heyday).

Additionally, even though there’s still no exact timetable for him, Aaron Judge has been progressing and could possibly maybe perhaps start some throwing and light hitting this weekend. And that last note from Phillips is that slambio specialist reliever Ian Hamilton feels ready and is hoping is rehab stint will be coming to an end after Saturday’s scheduled appearance and he’ll join the team for their upcoming road trip.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: In case you missed it, the Yankees’ injury list revolving door continued yesterday as Willie Calhoun was placed on the IL with a quad strain that forced him to leave Wednesday’s game early. Replacing him on the roster is struggling jack-of-all-trades, Oswaldo Cabrera. His ability to play anywhere doesn’t just extend to his position on the diamond, but apparently which level of baseball he plays at as well.

NY Daily News | Gary Phillips: The heroes of the Yankees recently have unexpectedly been Billy McKinney and Jake Bauers. Before bringing their heroics to the Bronx, the two spent time together as journeymen teammates for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where they bonded over the ups and downs of their careers and focused on just living in the present and finding happiness wherever they are.

ESPN | Buster Olney (paywall): As we approach July, trade deadline conversations are just getting started. However, as the Yankees continue to navigate Aaron Judge’s absence, Brian Cashman must decide if he wants to try and make a play sooner rather than later. The Yankees offense has looked abysmal without their captain, but there’s also a dearth of available talent. Still, Olney looks at some potential trade targets that might pique the Yankees’ interest.

Lastly, as Andrew wrote yesterday, Aaron Judge was the only Yankees player to advance to Phase 2 of MLB All-Star voting. He will be one of six outfielders up for three starting spots when that voting period opens on Monday.