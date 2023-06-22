Willie Calhoun to IL with left quad strain as Oswaldo Cabrera returns

The Yankees have recorded back-to-back solid victories against the Mariners to help right the ship after a bad week in Boston and Queens. The news out of the Bronx has thus mostly been good, but one notable blemish colored their 4-2 victory over Seattle last night.

In the eighth inning, DH Willie Calhoun came up limping after a check-swing groundout to the left side. It was one of those such situations where an injury was so obvious that a possible IL stint immediately jumped to mind, and that’s exactly what will happen.

Calhoun suffered a left quad strain and will go for an MRI today to determine the severity. He will also get a PRP shot. As Dan Martin of the New York Post detailed, he has endured a series of leg injuries over the past few years, so such ailments are unfortunately nothing new for him. Expect him to miss at least a few weeks, if not more.

Signed as a non-roster invitee for spring training, the former top Rangers prospect opened some eyes, and while Calhoun didn’t make the Opening Day roster, he was called up on April 8th when Josh Donaldson hit the IL. His first month in pinstripes was sluggish, but once he found a rhythm—enabled by an extensive look at DH with Giancarlo Stanton out—he certainly did his part with a .240/.324/.458 triple slash from May 1st onward, good for a 115 wRC+. Calhoun had been playing a bit more outfield with Stanton back on the team, but now, he’ll hit the shelf himself. (Stanton will start in right field for the first time in 2023 tonight.)

In Calhoun’s place, Oswaldo Cabrera has been promoted from Triple-A. It’s the second time in less than a month that the late-2022 standout got demoted, only to be quickly recalled due to an injury. Reserve outfielder Greg Allen went to the IL on June 3rd, allowing for Cabrera’s even more rapid return. He was sent down to make room for Harrison Bader, who returned on Tuesday, but after just two games at Triple-A, he’s back.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Placed OF Willie Calhoun on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain.

•Recalled INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera (#95) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) June 22, 2023

