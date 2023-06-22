New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Domingo Germán vs. Bryan Woo

After dropping the last four games of their recent road trip, the Yankees have bounced back with a pair of wins against the Mariners at home. With the series victory sealed, the Yanks have claimed their first bout since the first series of the month, at Dodger Stadium. That triumph came at the cost of Aaron Judge’s health, and though Willie Calhoun hobbled off the field with a quad issue last night (and was subsequently placed on the IL today), this series still marks a major step forward for the Yankees’ current unit. A win today would be the squad’s first sweep since mid-May and just their third on the season; it would go a long way toward cementing the fans’ confidence in the Bombers’ current group.

Tasked with clinching the sweep, Domingo Germán will toe the slab tonight. Although the right-hander turned in a clunker in his last time out, coughing up seven runs in just two innings at the hands of the rival Red Sox, he’s been arguably the Yankees’ most consistent starter on the season this side of Gerrit Cole — last week marked only the second time in 13 starts this season in which Germán allowed more than four runs. Against Seattle a few weeks ago, he turned in a 6.1-inning performance, allowing exactly four runs. That came at T-Mobile Park; I’d anticipate an even better outing tonight with the home fans behind him.

Bryan Woo will stare down the Bombers from Seattle’s side. This will be just the rookie’s fourth MLB start; after a debut not all that different from Germán’s performance last week, Woo has settled down, allowing four runs in 10.1 innings with a 16:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. That’s more in line with his showing in Double-A earlier this year, where he pitched to a 2.05 ERA in 44 innings with a 59:12 strikeout-to-walk ratio, but most of the damage in his last 10.1 innings has come via the longball. Look for the Yankees to aim for the short porch tonight.

Chief among those Yankees will be Anthony Rizzo, hitting third tonight and playing first base. After a brutal 4-for-48 stretch following his return from a neck injury, Rizzo notched three hits on Tuesday, only to post another oh-fer last night. The porch is still a favorite destination for him; perhaps tonight will be the night he cements his return.

Another struggling slugger, Giancarlo Stanton, will clean up and man right field. Since his return from a hamstring strain, the same day Rizzo came back, Stanton has gone 5-for-45 with 17 strikeouts. In that stretch, he hasn’t taken the field for defense once; playing on both sides of the ball could get him going. Last night’s hero Billy McKinney will man the other outfield corner, hitting sixth.

Elsewhere, DJ LeMahieu will lead things off; he’s gone an unenviable 6-for-35 with 12 strikeouts in June, but his second leadoff appearance since April could give him a boost as well. In his career, the utilityman has more appearances in the one-hole than anywhere else, and he’s hit better there (a 115 wRC+) than anywhere else.

For the Mariners, currently tied with the Yankees at 19th with a below-average 96 wRC+, youngsters Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodríguez will start things off, playing left and center. First baseman Ty France, offseason trade acquisition and former AL East foe Teoscar Hernández, switch-hitting catcher Cal Raleigh, and third baseman Eugenio Suárez, combine to pack a decent punch in the middle of the lineup. Thereafter, old friend Mike Ford suits up as the DH, hitting seventh. He’ll be followed by Cole’s new nemesis, José Caballero, who will play shortstop, and Kolten Wong rounds things out at the keystone.

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY)

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.