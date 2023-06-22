Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/22/23

It was an unlikely group that got the job done for the Yankees last night against a tough foe in Luis Castillo. But Jhony Brito, Billy McKinney, and Jake Bauers put the Yanks in a good position to win, and more familiar contributors like Anthony Volpe and Tommy Kahnle capitalized. Now, they’ll try for the sweep before the Rangers hit the Bronx.

Today on the site, Matt will run through last night’s schedule for the Yankees’ American League rivals, Marcus will offer his take on who the Yankees’ minor league All-Stars would be at this point in the season, and John will look back at when the 1998 Yankees got off a mini-schneid against another eventual 100-win team (Atlanta). Later on, Alex will discuss Gerrit Cole dabbling in becoming a two-pitch pitcher and Andrés will break down what’s going wrong with Gleyber Torres’ defense at the keystone.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES, ROOTNW, MLB Network (out-of-only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you consider Jhony Brito and Randy Vásquez to be pretty equal prospects? Or do you like one more than the other?

2. Have you played the baseball trivia game Immaculate Grid yet? If so, what do you think? (And if not, try it!)