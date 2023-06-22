Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 4-1 vs. Buffalo Bisons

CF Estevan Florial 1-4, 2 K

LF-2B Oswaldo Cabrera 0-3, BB

1B Andrés Chaparro 1-4, HR, RBI, K — Off the scoreboard on 14th dinger of 2023

RF Elijah Dunham 0-3, BB

DH Carlos Narvaez 0-3, BB, K

C Rodolfo Durán 2-4, 2B, 2 K

3B Jamie Westbrook 3-4, 2 RBI

SS Jesús Bastidas 0-4, K — Oswald Peraza out of the lineup with possible injury

2B Wilmer Difo 1-1, 2B

LF Brandon Lockridge 0-2, K

Colten Brewer 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K — perfect outing as the opener

Josh Maciejewski 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, HR (win)

Blas Castano 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K, 2 HBP — Triple-A debut

Michael Feliz 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)

MONSTER SHOT



It's the third homer in two days for Andrés Chaparro with a 425 ft., 111.4 mph blast off the video board! It's his 14th homer of the season.

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 1-2 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats

SS Trey Sweeney 0-3, BB, K

CF Jasson Domínguez 0-4, 3 K — .670 OPS in June, wearing it

C Austin Wells 1-4, K

3B Tyler Hardman 0-2, BB, K, HBP

1B T.J. Rumfield 0-4, K

LF Aaron Palensky 0-2, BB, K

RF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, K

2B Delvin Pérez 0-3, 2 K

DH Mickey Gasper 1-3, HR, RBI, K — one of just two Somerset hits (and four since start of play on Tuesday)

Yoendrys Gómez 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 3 K — only hit allowed by Somerset came on single in the second

Edgar Barclay 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K

Ian Hamilton 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 K (loss) — first rehab appearance, little rusty

Alex Mauricio 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, pitch timer violation

Danny Watson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

VIDEO #RepBX Ian Hamilton rehab outing with @SOMPatriots -- 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K. 17 pitches/6 strikes.



Ian Hamilton rehab outing with Somerset Patriots -- 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K. 17 pitches/6 strikes. Good swing and miss w/SL early, but lost FB command.

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 8-3 at Brooklyn Cyclones

CF Spencer Jones 1-3, 3B, 2 BB, K — one of three triples for Renegades

SS Alexander Vargas 0-3, BB, RBI, 2 K, fielding and throwing errors

C Rafael Flores 1-5, 3B, RBI, 2 K, throwing error

RF Anthony Garcia 1-3, 2 BB, RBI

DH Antonio Gomez 1-4, BB, K

2B Benjamin Cowles 0-4, K, HBP

1B Spencer Henson 0-3, BB, HBP

LF Aldenis Sanchez 2-3, 3B, BB, 3 RBI, K, CS, HBP

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-4, BB, RBI, K

Brendan Beck 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K — High-A debut

Indigo Díaz 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Mason Vinyard 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 2 K

Jack Neely 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, WP (win) — vultured it

Nick Paciorek 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

A 2-RUN TRIPLE BY ALDENIS SANCHEZ!! @antonioagomeze and @realspencerh14 score!

A 2-RUN TRIPLE BY ALDENIS SANCHEZ!! Antonio Gomez and Spencer Henson score! Extending our lead to 8-3!

Brendan Beck's debut outing comes to close tonight.

His final line:

Brendan Beck's debut outing comes to close tonight. His final line: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, and 3 SO

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Rained out vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels; doubleheader scheduled for today

Florida Complex League Yankees: Off

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Off