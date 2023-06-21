New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Jhony Brito vs. Luis Castillo

For at least one day, the New York Yankees successfully got out of their own way last night. Behind an electric start from finger-wagging ace Gerrit Cole, a three-hit night from Anthony Rizzo, and a two-run moonshot from Billy McKinney, the Bronx Bombers took down the Seattle Mariners, 3-1, to break their four-game losing streak and record their 40th win of the season. Tonight, the Yankees look to secure their second straight W and their first series bigotry since they took two out of three from the Dodgers from June 2-4.

Standing in their way, however, lies a pitching matchup that most certainly does not favor the Yankees. Rookie Jhony Brito (3-3, 5.58 ERA, 5.54 FIP) gets the ball for New York, making his first start in the Majors in just over a month. After putting together two dominant outings in first career starts to begin the season, as he allowed just one run and struck out eight in ten innings, Brito has surrendered 27 runs (24 earned) in 30 innings, striking out 22 and walking a whopping 15. His four starts with the RailRiders haven’t been much better, either, as he surrendered six runs in both of his last two outings. While the Mariners lineup isn’t exactly the most prolific in baseball, Brito has given fans little reason to be optimistic in this one.

On the other side, the Seattle Mariners counter with their ace Luis Castillo (4-5, 2.73 ERA, 3.27 FIP). The right-hander is putting together yet another excellent campaign, and is likely on track to make his third All-Star team (first in the American League). Over the course of his career, Castillo has made light work of the Yankees, as the Bombers have slashed just .187/.279/.264 against him with just seven runs and five extra-base hits in 26.2 innings across four starts. Even if the Yankees were sending out Gerrit Cole, this would be a touch matchup.

The slumping Giancarlo Stanton takes a seat tonight as Willie Calhoun steps in at DH, batting third. Otherwise, it’s the same lineup as yesterday, except with Kyle Higashioka swapping in for Jose Trevino behind the dish.

For folks in the regional area, keep in mind that this is an Amazon Prime Video broadcast, so it won’t be on YES Network.

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: ROOTNW (SEA), MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY)

Online stream: Amazon Prime, MLB.tv

