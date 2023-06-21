Yankees prospects: Tyrone Yulie throws seven no-hit innings for Hudson Valley

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 2-1 vs. Buffalo Bisons
CF Estevan Florial 0-4
3B Oswaldo Cabrera 1-3, HBP, CS — first game in minors since last August
1B Andrés Chaparro 2-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, K, GIDP — essentially The Offense for Scranton last night, but good enough (also first dingers since mid-May)
RF Elijah Dunham 1-2, BB, picked off
C Carlos Narvaez 1-3, K, picked off a runner at first — nothing to do with him, but old Yankees catching pal Rob Brantly left with a scary injury for Buffalo, we’re thinking of him
2B Jamie Westbrook 1-2
DH Josh Breaux 0-3, GIDP
SS Wilmer Difo 1-3
LF Brandon Lockridge 1-3, 2B, GIDP
Randy Vásquez 5.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K (win) — 9 swings and misses on 98 pitches
Aaron McGarity 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
D.J. Snelten 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 2 K
Matt Bowman 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)
CHAPPY X2— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 21, 2023
Andrés Chaparro goes deep for the SECOND time tonight! That's back-to-back at bats with solo blasts. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/ecnmlx3ROZ
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 1-4 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats
SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, HR, RBI, K — dinger was one of just two Somerset hits
CF Jasson Domínguez 0-3, BB, 3 K
C Austin Wells 0-4, K, GIDP
1B T.J. Rumfield 0-2, BB, K, HBP
3B Tyler Hardman 0-3
DH Anthony Seigler 0-3
RF Aaron Palensky 0-2, BB, K
LF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, 3 K
2B Max Burt 1-3, K
Carlos Rodón 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K (loss) — 42 pitches in first rehab start (of at least three)
Blane Abeyta 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 8 K
What a return to the mound for #Yankees LHP Carlos Rodon‼️— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 20, 2023
3.0 IP | 1 H | 1 R | 1 BB | 5 K#RepBx pic.twitter.com/ZH1ZkiYES9
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 1-0 at Brooklyn Cyclones — clinched playoff spot from first-half title
CF Spencer Jones 0-4, 2 K
SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, 2 K
DH Rafael Flores 0-3, BB, K, batter timer violation
LF Anthony Garcia 0-3, BB, K
C Antonio Gomez 0-3, BB
2B Benjamin Cowles 1-3, BB, SB
1B Spencer Henson 0-4, 3 K, missed catch error
RF Grant Richardson 0-3, BB, 2 K, SB
3B Eduardo Torrealba 2-2, RBI, HBP — drove in game’s only run with single in the seventh
Tyrone Yulie 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 K (win) — easily the best night of the 21-year-old’s pro career, helluva performance
Carlos Gomez 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (save) — lost combined no-no on “infield single” with one out in ninth
SEVEN NO HIT INNINGS!!!— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) June 21, 2023
Tyrone Yulie ends the 7th with his 7th K pic.twitter.com/ar1y4j9pSO
Boogie Down Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/xNXEZ5vZst— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 21, 2023
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 8-6 vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
2B Jared Serna 1-5, RBI, SB
CF Anthony Hall 1-4, BB, K
C Agustin Ramirez 0-3, 2 BB
DH Daury Arias 1-5
SS Brenny Escanio 2-3, 2 BB, K
LF Christopher Familia 2-5, 2 HR, 5 RBI, throwing error — walked it off with a two-run bomb, great night for a dude who’s raking (10 homers in 17 games)
3B Jesus Rodriguez 0-2, BB, RBI, SF
1B Omar Martinez 1-4, 2 K
RF Tayler Aguilar 2-3, HR, BB, RBI, K, SB
Hayden Merda 5.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 7 K, HR, HBP — 17 swings and misses on 93 pitches
Yorlin Calderon 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 4 K
Ocean Gabonia 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, HBP (win)
YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP!!!— Tampa Tarpons (@TampaTarpons) June 21, 2023
FAMILIA WINS IT WITH A WALK-OFF 2-RUN HOME RUN IN THE BOTTOM OF THE NINTH!
10 HOME RUNS IN 17 GAMES. UNSTOPPABLE.
Florida Complex League Yankees: L, 8-13 vs. FCL Blue Jays
DH Keiner Delgado 1-4, 2B, BB, 2 K
SS Roderick Arias 2-4, RBI, K, SB
CF Willy Montero 1-4, K, fielding error
3B Hans Montero 1-3, HR, BB, RBI, 2 K, throwing error — 1.176 OPS in 12 games
2B Enmanuel Tejeda 1-3, HR, BB, 3 RBI, 2 throwing errors — 1.200 OPS in 12 games
RF John Cruz 1-4, RBI
C Manuel Palencia 1-4
LF Dayro Perez 1-4, K
1B Enger Castellano 1-4, HR, 2 RBI — first homer of 2023
Carlos Lagrange 4 IP, 2 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, HR
Jordy Luciano 1.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, WP (loss) — rocky
Steven Fulgencio 1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, HBP
Nolberto Henriquez 1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, WP
Sebastian Keane 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, WP
Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 11-7 vs. DSL Guardians Blue
CF Brando Mayea 2-4, BB, K, SB — off to a good start
C Josue Gonzalez 1-2, BB, RBI, K, HBP, passed ball
RF Jose Castro 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K
DH Santiago Gomez 1-1, HR, BB, 5 RBI, 2 SF, CS (picked off) — three-run homer
1B Luis Ogando 1-3, BB, 2 RBI, K, SB — first homer of 2023
SS Luis Suarez 0-4, K, throwing error
3B Ovandy Frias 2-4, 3B, 2 K, SB
2B Luis Escudero 0-3, BB, RBI, K, throwing error
LF Niurby Asigen 1-4, HR, RBI, 2 GIDP — first pro homer
Jorge Luna 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, HR, HBP (win)
Alexis Paulino 1.1 IP, 1 H, 5 R (4 ER), 5 BB, 3 K, 3 WP, balk — lil’ wild, huh
Pedro Rodriguez 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K
Yedrinson Aguilera 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K, throwing error
Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 7-4 (10) at DSL Arizona Black
SS Juan Matheus 1-5, K, SB, throwing error
3B Gabriel Terrero 1-2, 3 BB, RBI, K, 2 SB, CS (picked off) — 10 walks and 7 steals for DSL Bombers
DH Ramiro Altagracia 2-5, RBI, K, SB — go-ahead single in the 10th
CF Gabriel Lara 0-4, BB, 3 K, 2 SB, picked off, outfield assist
C Edgleen Perez 1-4, BB, RBI, 2 K, throwing error
RF David Beckles 0-3, 2 BB
2B Rafael Martinez 0-3, 2 BB, RBI
LF Geyber Blanco 0-4, K, HBP
1B Johan Ferreira 0-3, BB, 2 K, SB, missed catch error
Sunayro Martina 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 1 K, WP
Michael Peres 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, HBP
Rafelin Nivar 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
Michell Chirinos 1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 2 K
Keninson Diaz 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, WP (win) — uncorked game-tying wild pitch in ninth but vultured the win
