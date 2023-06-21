Yankees prospects: Tyrone Yulie throws seven no-hit innings for Hudson Valley

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 2-1 vs. Buffalo Bisons

CF Estevan Florial 0-4

3B Oswaldo Cabrera 1-3, HBP, CS — first game in minors since last August

1B Andrés Chaparro 2-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, K, GIDP — essentially The Offense for Scranton last night, but good enough (also first dingers since mid-May)

RF Elijah Dunham 1-2, BB, picked off

C Carlos Narvaez 1-3, K, picked off a runner at first — nothing to do with him, but old Yankees catching pal Rob Brantly left with a scary injury for Buffalo, we’re thinking of him

2B Jamie Westbrook 1-2

DH Josh Breaux 0-3, GIDP

SS Wilmer Difo 1-3

LF Brandon Lockridge 1-3, 2B, GIDP

Randy Vásquez 5.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K (win) — 9 swings and misses on 98 pitches

Aaron McGarity 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

D.J. Snelten 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 2 K

Matt Bowman 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)

CHAPPY X2



Andrés Chaparro goes deep for the SECOND time tonight! That's back-to-back at bats with solo blasts. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/ecnmlx3ROZ — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 21, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 1-4 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats

SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, HR, RBI, K — dinger was one of just two Somerset hits

CF Jasson Domínguez 0-3, BB, 3 K

C Austin Wells 0-4, K, GIDP

1B T.J. Rumfield 0-2, BB, K, HBP

3B Tyler Hardman 0-3

DH Anthony Seigler 0-3

RF Aaron Palensky 0-2, BB, K

LF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, 3 K

2B Max Burt 1-3, K

Carlos Rodón 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K (loss) — 42 pitches in first rehab start (of at least three)

Blane Abeyta 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 8 K

What a return to the mound for #Yankees LHP Carlos Rodon‼️



3.0 IP | 1 H | 1 R | 1 BB | 5 K#RepBx pic.twitter.com/ZH1ZkiYES9 — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 20, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 1-0 at Brooklyn Cyclones — clinched playoff spot from first-half title

CF Spencer Jones 0-4, 2 K

SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, 2 K

DH Rafael Flores 0-3, BB, K, batter timer violation

LF Anthony Garcia 0-3, BB, K

C Antonio Gomez 0-3, BB

2B Benjamin Cowles 1-3, BB, SB

1B Spencer Henson 0-4, 3 K, missed catch error

RF Grant Richardson 0-3, BB, 2 K, SB

3B Eduardo Torrealba 2-2, RBI, HBP — drove in game’s only run with single in the seventh

Tyrone Yulie 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 K (win) — easily the best night of the 21-year-old’s pro career, helluva performance

Carlos Gomez 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (save) — lost combined no-no on “infield single” with one out in ninth

SEVEN NO HIT INNINGS!!!



Tyrone Yulie ends the 7th with his 7th K pic.twitter.com/ar1y4j9pSO — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) June 21, 2023

Boogie Down Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/xNXEZ5vZst — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 21, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 8-6 vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

2B Jared Serna 1-5, RBI, SB

CF Anthony Hall 1-4, BB, K

C Agustin Ramirez 0-3, 2 BB

DH Daury Arias 1-5

SS Brenny Escanio 2-3, 2 BB, K

LF Christopher Familia 2-5, 2 HR, 5 RBI, throwing error — walked it off with a two-run bomb, great night for a dude who’s raking (10 homers in 17 games)

3B Jesus Rodriguez 0-2, BB, RBI, SF

1B Omar Martinez 1-4, 2 K

RF Tayler Aguilar 2-3, HR, BB, RBI, K, SB

Hayden Merda 5.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 7 K, HR, HBP — 17 swings and misses on 93 pitches

Yorlin Calderon 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 4 K

Ocean Gabonia 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, HBP (win)

YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP!!!



FAMILIA WINS IT WITH A WALK-OFF 2-RUN HOME RUN IN THE BOTTOM OF THE NINTH!



10 HOME RUNS IN 17 GAMES. UNSTOPPABLE. — Tampa Tarpons (@TampaTarpons) June 21, 2023

Florida Complex League Yankees: L, 8-13 vs. FCL Blue Jays

DH Keiner Delgado 1-4, 2B, BB, 2 K

SS Roderick Arias 2-4, RBI, K, SB

CF Willy Montero 1-4, K, fielding error

3B Hans Montero 1-3, HR, BB, RBI, 2 K, throwing error — 1.176 OPS in 12 games

2B Enmanuel Tejeda 1-3, HR, BB, 3 RBI, 2 throwing errors — 1.200 OPS in 12 games

RF John Cruz 1-4, RBI

C Manuel Palencia 1-4

LF Dayro Perez 1-4, K

1B Enger Castellano 1-4, HR, 2 RBI — first homer of 2023

Carlos Lagrange 4 IP, 2 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, HR

Jordy Luciano 1.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, WP (loss) — rocky

Steven Fulgencio 1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, HBP

Nolberto Henriquez 1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, WP

Sebastian Keane 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, WP

Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 11-7 vs. DSL Guardians Blue

CF Brando Mayea 2-4, BB, K, SB — off to a good start

C Josue Gonzalez 1-2, BB, RBI, K, HBP, passed ball

RF Jose Castro 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K

DH Santiago Gomez 1-1, HR, BB, 5 RBI, 2 SF, CS (picked off) — three-run homer

1B Luis Ogando 1-3, BB, 2 RBI, K, SB — first homer of 2023

SS Luis Suarez 0-4, K, throwing error

3B Ovandy Frias 2-4, 3B, 2 K, SB

2B Luis Escudero 0-3, BB, RBI, K, throwing error

LF Niurby Asigen 1-4, HR, RBI, 2 GIDP — first pro homer

Jorge Luna 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, HR, HBP (win)

Alexis Paulino 1.1 IP, 1 H, 5 R (4 ER), 5 BB, 3 K, 3 WP, balk — lil’ wild, huh

Pedro Rodriguez 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Yedrinson Aguilera 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K, throwing error

Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 7-4 (10) at DSL Arizona Black

SS Juan Matheus 1-5, K, SB, throwing error

3B Gabriel Terrero 1-2, 3 BB, RBI, K, 2 SB, CS (picked off) — 10 walks and 7 steals for DSL Bombers

DH Ramiro Altagracia 2-5, RBI, K, SB — go-ahead single in the 10th

CF Gabriel Lara 0-4, BB, 3 K, 2 SB, picked off, outfield assist

C Edgleen Perez 1-4, BB, RBI, 2 K, throwing error

RF David Beckles 0-3, 2 BB

2B Rafael Martinez 0-3, 2 BB, RBI

LF Geyber Blanco 0-4, K, HBP

1B Johan Ferreira 0-3, BB, 2 K, SB, missed catch error

Sunayro Martina 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 1 K, WP

Michael Peres 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, HBP

Rafelin Nivar 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Michell Chirinos 1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 2 K

Keninson Diaz 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, WP (win) — uncorked game-tying wild pitch in ninth but vultured the win