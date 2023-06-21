Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/21/23

Gerrit Cole turned in the kind of ace-like performance that’s always potentially up his sleeve on any given night. He had the gameplan to roll over the Mariners, and that’s exactly what he did. Will Jhony Brito do the same in his return to the New York rotation tonight against Luis Castillo? Probably not, but if he can give the Yankees five solid innings, they’ll take it in a heartbeat.

Today on the site, Madison will run through the Rivalry Roundup for games from last night, Esteban will break down good work from Jake Bauers for his At-Bat of the Week feature, and Peter will check in on the 1998 Yankees’ action from 25 years ago today. Later on, Noah will discuss Michael King’s unfortunate recent slump on the mound, and Estevão will muse on how the struggles of the AL Central and NL Central as a whole will affect the upcoming trade deadline market.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, ROOTNW, MLB Network (out-of-only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. If Gerrit Cole and Luis Castillo were in the same playoff rotation, who would start Game 1?

2. Do you see the Mariners as a playoff team this year?