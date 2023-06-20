VOTE: The Yankees Blame Game and Oswald Peraza

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The month of June has been a punishing one for the Yankees. First, the excitement over taking two out of three at Dodger Stadium was punctured by the loss of superstar Aaron Judge to a painful toe injury sustained via a collision with a piece of concrete below the bullpen fence. He hasn’t played since June 3rd, and New York has dropped 8 of 11 since losing him to the IL. The offense has scored an MLB-worst 35 runs in that time.

Losing an MVP talent like Judge would be damaging to anyone, but it’s also unfair to pin all of the Yankees’ recent struggles on the injury. Given the personnel around him, they still shouldn’t endure a stretch like this. So who gets the most blame for middling 2023 results and June swoon? Is it the players, manager Aaron Boone, general manager Brian Cashman, or owner Hal Steinbrenner? We acknowledge that it’s an unpleasant mix of all parties involved, but we want to know who bears the brunt of it in your eyes.

Also, since a decent 56-percent of Yankees fans voted last week to send Anthony Volpe to Triple-A, we had to ask the obvious follow-up (even though Volpe remains). Should Oswald Peraza get another shot in the majors? The shortstop caught a lot of attention for his scalding-hot May (.386/.426/.895, 216 wRC+ in 61 PA), and with Volpe slumping badly, there were calls to promote Peraza. He’s since quieted down in June with a 63 wRC+ in 58 plate appearances, but it still might be worth trying him out there. What do you think?