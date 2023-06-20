Aaron Judge still on track to be Yankees’ only All-Star Game starter

Major League Baseball has released its second update for All-Star Game voting, as Phase 1 of the process is due to end on Thursday at 12pm ET. In what will come as a shock to no one, the only Yankees position player still on track to potentially make the starting lineup is Aaron Judge.

Despite his toe injury, Judge leads all outfielders in voting and at the very least will advance to the Phase 2 runoff. Whether or not he even makes it back to the field in time to appear in the Midsummer Classic is unclear at best. But considering Judge’s popularity (and terrific first-half numbers), the odds seem good for him to advance. Will any other Yankees join him on the reserves though? Right now, Gerrit Cole seems to be the only player with a good case, though maybe a reliever will sneak in there, too.

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani maintained his top spot over Judge for the American League lead. Both players will make the team regardless, but the league leader in Phase 1 voting gets an automatic entry, skipping Phase 2. Judge got to do that last year, but since Ohtani has him beat by over 300,000 votes at the moment, the 2021 AL MVP will definitely get the nod over the 2022 AL MVP.

Per Rangers beat writer Kennedi Landry, here’s the full roundup of AL voting:

Catcher: Jose Trevino ranks ninth (193,465); On pace for Phase 2 are the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman (895,217) and the Royals’ Salvador Perez (645,650). The Rangers’ Jonah Heim sits just 2,179 votes behind Perez, so he could still make the runoff by Thursday.

Jose Trevino ranks ninth (193,465); On pace for Phase 2 are the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman (895,217) and the Royals’ Salvador Perez (645,650). The Rangers’ Jonah Heim sits just 2,179 votes behind Perez, so he could still make the runoff by Thursday. First base: Anthony Rizzo ranks third (512,833); On pace for Phase 2 are the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1,195,052) and the Rays’ Yandy Díaz (1,124,166).

Anthony Rizzo ranks third (512,833); On pace for Phase 2 are the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1,195,052) and the Rays’ Yandy Díaz (1,124,166). Second base: Gleyber Torres ranks fifth (303,164); On pace for Phase 2 are the Rangers’ Marcus Semien (1,414,056) and the Blue Jays’ Whit Merrifield (715,967). Merrifield surpassed the Astros’ Jose Altuve in the most recent update and sits 92,138 votes ahead of him.

Gleyber Torres ranks fifth (303,164); On pace for Phase 2 are the Rangers’ Marcus Semien (1,414,056) and the Blue Jays’ Whit Merrifield (715,967). Merrifield surpassed the Astros’ Jose Altuve in the most recent update and sits 92,138 votes ahead of him. Third base: DJ LeMahieu ranks ninth (226,434); On pace for Phase 2 are the Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman (929,590) and the Rangers’ Josh Jung (879,096).

DJ LeMahieu ranks ninth (226,434); On pace for Phase 2 are the Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman (929,590) and the Rangers’ Josh Jung (879,096). Shortstop: Anthony Volpe ranks seventh (198,163); On pace for Phase 2 are the Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette (1,561,429) and the Rangers’ Corey Seager (827,499).

Anthony Volpe ranks seventh (198,163); On pace for Phase 2 are the Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette (1,561,429) and the Rangers’ Corey Seager (827,499). Designated hitter: Giancarlo Stanton ranks sixth (191,525); On pace for Phase 2 are the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani (1,885,144) and the Blue Jays’ Brandon Belt (497,887).

In the outfield, Judge leads with 1,584,254 among the six AL outfielders on pace for Phase 2 (Angels’ Mike Trout, 1,174,001; Rays’ Randy Arozarena, 1,116,525; Astros’ Yordan Alvarez, 1,092,322; Blue Jays’ Kevin Kiermaier, 712,166; Blue Jays’ George Springer, 630,313), with only teammate Harrison Bader also in the Top 20 (18th, 239,123). Springer surpassed the Rangers’ Adolis García for the No. 6 spot for now with 35,873 more votes.

Below are the leaders at all positions for the American and National League clubs. The Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. still leads all NL (and MLB) players in voting with 2,221,468, and would earn the Phase 2 skip alongside Ohtani with an automatic entry to the Midsummer Classic.

Phase 2 of the voting process will begin at 12pm ET on Monday, June 26th, and end after 72 hours on Thursday, June 29th.